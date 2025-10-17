Jackie Thomson (ex-Ardbeg) wird Visitor Experience Manager der Portintruan Distillery

Die Info, die schon auf der Whisky Live Hamburg die Runde machte, ist nun auch offiziell bestätigt – Jackie Thomson, ehemals langjährige Visitor Center Managerin bei Ardbeg, wird Visitor Experience Manager der Portintruan Distillery von Elixir Distillers. Die in Fertigstellung befindliche Destillerie am östlichen Ortsausgang von Port Ellen soll bereits bis Sommer nächsten Jahres eröffnet werden (laut Sukhinder Shing ist ein Zeitpunkt zum Fèis Ìle in der letzten Maiwoche angepeilt).

Hier der offizielle Infotext von Elixir Distillers:

Elixir Distillers is delighted to announce the appointment of Jackie Thomson as Visitor Experience Manager for Portintruan, following her departure from Ardbeg earlier this year after more than 25 years.

Jackie’s role as Visitor Experience Manager is currently focused on shaping the visitor journey through the distillery, during the build phase. The distillery is entering the final phases of development and hopes to be open for visitors in Spring/Summer 2026.

Jackie shares her excitement at joining the Elixir Distillers team:

“What makes Portintruan unique is that the visitor has never been an afterthought here. We are creating experiences that leave lasting memories for every whisky lover who comes through the door.”



Jackie joins our Portintruan Distillery Manager and fellow Islay stalwart Georgie Crawford, and our Head of Whisky Creation Oliver Chilton, all of whom have helped shape the Islay whisky industry over the last few decades and together will be a formidable team.

Join us in welcoming Jackie and congratulating her in this exciting new role!