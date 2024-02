Pernod Ricard bringt Longitude 77 Indian Single Malt erstmals außerhalb von Indien auf den Markt

„The conception of Longitude 77 is backed by Pernod Ricard India’s 30 years of know-how and experience in crafting quality liquids. Steadfast in our dedication to propel India’s presence in the luxury sector, we are taking Pernod Ricard India’s first Indian single malt, Longitude77, to the global platform with a grand launch in Dubai. This is a milestone moment in the company’s journey in India so far. It is a celebration of the nation’s enchanting spirit and rich craftsmanship on a global stage.”

Jean Touboul, CEO, Pernod Ricard India