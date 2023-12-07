Philippe Starck wird Kreativdirektor bei Mortlach – Destillerie stellt Marke zum 200. Geburtstag neu auf (mit Video)

Mit Frühling 2024 wird die Destillerie Mortlach ein neues Kapitel in ihrer Markengeschichte aufschlagen, passend zum 200. Geburtstag der Brennerei. Für diesen Neustart hat man den weltberühmten Designer und Architekten Philippe Starck als Kreativdirektor gewonnen – und wird mit ihm die MORTLACH x STARCK Collection als ersten Schritt dazu präsentieren.

Diageo kündigt heute mit der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung die Zusammenarbeit an – verrät darin jedoch wenig über das, was uns erwartet. Vielleicht ist das Zitat von Philippe Starck ein erster Hinweis: er verweist auf die erfindungsreiche Vergangenheit von Mortlach und meint, er möchte Mortlach zu neuer Modernität führen…

WORLD-RENOWNED VISIONARY PHILIPPE STARCK WELCOMED AS MORTLACH WHISKY FIRST EVER CREATIVE DIRECTOR TO CELEBRATE 200 YEARS OF MORTLACH, WE PRESENT A STORY OF BOLD REINVENTION

MIAMI, (00:01 EST) 7th December 2023 – To honour two centuries of distilling excellence, the Scotch whisky brand Mortlach proudly welcomes legendary Philippe Starck as its first Creative Director. The MORTLACH x STARCK debut collection will be revealed in Spring 2024.

“One of the most visionary contemporary creators, Philippe Starck, joins Mortlach as our true partner and we are proud to be the first Scotch whisky brand he has ever worked with. Together we will venture into creative new heights, reinventing what whisky will represent to a generation, reimagining and rebuilding the spirit of Mortlach.” Pedro Mendonça, Diageo’s Global Reserve Managing Director

Philippe Starck continually pushes the boundaries and expectations of creativity becoming one of the most visionary and renowned creators of the international contemporary scene. With his audacious spirit leading the way, Mortlach boldly enters a new era as Philippe Starck immerses the brand with vibrant creativity. At the crossroads of traditional savoir-faire and avant-garde intelligence, with humanity always at the heart, MORTLACH x STARCK is inspired by the story of evolution, as the new Creative Director shares the same pioneering vision as Mortlach’s trailblazing distiller Alexander Cowie.

“Mortlach is the result of a scientific genius, Alexander Cowie. Since its creation, the brand has been inventing and exploring new territories, crafting whiskies that are incredibly rich without any gimmick or anything superfluous. This was a strong shock for me, as Mortlach clearly already belonged to the future. The evolution story of Mortlach takes a leap forward into modernity, with the elegance of nature and the magic of science at the service of humanity.” Philippe Starck, Mortlach Creative Director

The collaboration was celebrated with members of the global creative communities of art, design, culture and whisky in Miami, at an exclusive event imagined for Mortlach by Philippe Starck, who enlisted the talents of agency Bureau Betak and French Chef Yann Nury.