Donnerstag, 19. November 2020, 16:12:02
PR: 8 Doors Distillery erweitert 874 Club-Pakete um die erste Abfüllung

Die Arbeiten der Whiskybrennerei bei John O'Groats beginnen

Beam 2020 Laphroaig

Neues von der Nordspitze des schottischen Mainlands, John O’Groats, können Kerry und Derek Campbel vermelden. Einerseits geht der Bau der 8 Doors Distillery voran. So wurde bei den Bohrarbeiten in 60 Metern Tiefe auf Wasser gestoßen. Ein kurzes Video dokumentiert dies und zeigt ein rote, vom Sandstein gefärbte Wasserfontäne. Und anderseits stellt die Whiskybrennerei nochmals ihren 874 Club vor und erweitert dieses Package um eine weitere Abfüllung. Alles weitere finden Sie in der nun folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die uns heute erreichte:

8 Doors Distillery adds first bottling to 874 Club packages

-Groundworks start for the construction of the John O’Groats whisky distillery-

8 Doors Distillery – which will be Scotland’s most northerly mainland whisky producer when it opens in John O’Groats next year – has made its 874 Club members package even more special with the addition of an inaugural bottle of its Highland Single Malt.

Co-founders, local husband and wife team Kerry and Derek Campbell, wanted to offer something extra because many whisky lovers missed out on being part of the 874 Founders Club with cask packages selling within 48 hours of being released in October.

The 874 Club is named after one of the greatest journeys in the UK – the 874 miles between Land’s End and John O’Groats. The distillery is coming closer to opening next summer when the £1 million project will establish the first whisky producer in the Caithness village since 1837. 8 Doors Distillery recently drilled 60 metres down through red sandstone rocks on the site at John O’Groats to reach the water that will be used to produce its whisky. And this month groundworks started to progress the construction of the distillery, visitor centre and bonded warehouse.

Anyone wanting to be part of the new whisky legacy being created by 8 Doors Distillery is urged to buy an 874 Club package which now comprises four 70cl bottles of exceptional Highland Single Malt Whisky, including its prized first bottling. This limited edition collection is being developed by renowned whisky master John Ramsay.

8 Doors Distillery says the exclusive 874 Club membership would also make the perfect Christmas gift. Everyone joining the 874 Club will receive an embossed gift wallet containing their copper membership card – entitling the individual to free tours for life – while they wait for the spirit to be laid down and matured into an exquisite Scotch whisky.

The package will also include new make spirit straight from the stills, a branded glass, coaster and water dropper, all of which will be sent when production starts, and members will receive regular updates on progress.

The price of the package has been kept at £420 (including VAT), and there is an option to pay £42 a month for 10 months.

The flavour profile of the Highland Single Malt Whisky will be deeply influenced by the local climate and its situation right beside the sea – hence its strapline ‘Whisky. From the Edge’. 8 Doors Distillery is collaborating with John Ramsay to create its exclusive launch products. John brings with him over 40 years’ experience in the whisky industry, having been involved in the making of some of Scotland’s most well-known whiskies including The Famous Grouse, The Glenrothes and The Macallan.

Kerry Campbell, co-founder of 8 Doors Distillery, said: “We were really excited that our 874 Founders Club cask packages sold out within two days, and after being contacted by many disappointed customers we realised a lot of whisky lovers had missed out. That’s why we’ve decided to make our 874 Club packages extra special with the addition our 8 Doors first release.

“As well as being great for anyone wanting to treat themselves, the 874 Club membership would be a great Christmas present for family and friends. It would give them the opportunity to be part of the new whisky legacy we’re creating in John O’Groats.

“Our plans to open the distillery and visitor centre next summer are progressing well. It is amazing to reach our water source and to see groundworks start on the site.”

