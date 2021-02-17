PR: The Macallan „The Anecdotes of Ages“ Collection in Zusammenarbeit mit Sir Peter Blake

The Macallan hat heute die „Anecdotes of Ages“ Collection in Zusammenarbeit mit Sir Peter Blake, einem der bekanntesten britischen Vertretern der Pop-Art, vorgestellt. Die Kollektion besteht aus 13 Flaschen mit Macallan 1967, dem Jahr, als der Kunsstil vom Sir Peter Blake die Kunstwelt veränderte. Die Flaschen sind handgeblasene Einzelstücke, die in der Sammlung von Macallan verbleiben. Jedoch werden 322 Nachanfertigungen einer der Flaschen, ebenso mit Whisky aus dem Jahr 1967, auf den Markt kommen. Preis pro Flasche umgerechnet ca. 70.000 Euro.

Mehr zu der Serie und einer Charity-Versteigerung dazu bei Sotheby’s in der englischsprachigen Presseinformation, die wir für unsere Leser erhalten haben:

The Macallan Reveals Third Art Collaboration with Sir Peter Blake: The Anecdotes of Ages Collection Inspired by the Legacy of The Macallan Estate

Sotheby’s to auction one of the original bottles of The Anecdotes of Ages Collection, with proceeds to benefit the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s diversity, equity, access, and inclusion initiatives

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 – The Macallan has unveiled The Anecdotes of Ages Collection, a limited-release whisky and art collection with renowned British pop artist, Sir Peter Blake. The Anecdotes of Ages Collection celebrates the legacy and history of Sir Peter Blake and The Macallan.

At the heart of the esteemed collection are 13 one-of-a-kind bottles of exceptional 1967 whisky, chosen for its classic yet distinctly colorful character representative of the year that Sir Peter Blake’s collage style transcended the art world into pop culture. Each individual bottle features its own original Sir Peter Blake collage art on the label, detailing unique stories relating to The Macallan’s history, community, and the beautiful natural landscape of The Macallan Estate. One of the original bottles will be auctioned by Sotheby’s in support of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum’s diversity, equity, access, and inclusion initiatives.

Collaborating with Sir Peter Blake for more than three decades, this esteemed collection is a natural partnership: The Macallan holds a deep appreciation for the time it takes to establish, nurture, and protect heritage as well as a desire to produce iconic creations and legendary pieces, and these values of timelessness are mirrored in both the character and work of Sir Peter Blake.

Over the decades, Sir Peter Blake’s unique and timeless signature style has transcended fashion, music, and art movements. For this collection, each bottle of whisky was carefully selected and the art labels that Sir Peter Blake created are of the finest caliber, designed to resonate with The Macallan collectors and the world of art. Sir Peter Blake deftly applies his particular mix of styles, from colorful lettering to likeness drawing, to various projects—most recently, the building wrap for Hyde Parks Mandarin Oriental Hotel, his largest yet, and his current project ‚Joseph Cornell’s Holiday,‘ a series of crowd collages that continue the life of a fellow collagist.

„I am deeply inspired by the incredible legacy of The Macallan, and its emphasis on family, tradition, and the natural world,“ said Sir Peter Blake. „Each collage in The Anecdotes of Ages Collection is inspired by The Macallan’s history and heritage, one that respects time and craft, two essential components of my own creative process. I meticulously worked on each collage, pulling from The Macallan Estate’s rich history to complete a collection that is a celebration of art and whisky.“

Each of the 13 original Anecdotes of Ages bottles are hand-blown with an oak stopper, and feature a label signed by Sir Peter Blake. Presented in a handcrafted European oak case incorporating thumbnail photography revealing Sir Peter Blake’s inspirational journey with The Macallan, the expressions are also accompanied by a leather-bound book showcasing all 13 label artworks and corresponding stories, as well as a certificate of authenticity. While the 13th original bottle will be retained in The Macallan archive, a highly limited edition whisky featuring a duplicate label and the same rare 1967 whisky, will be released as The Anecdotes of Ages Collection: Down to Work Limited Edition. Only 322 bottles will be available worldwide for an SRP of $83,000.

„This exceptional 1967 whisky was chosen for its classic yet distinctively colorful character, which is reminiscent of Sir Peter Blake’s work of the same year,“ said Sarah Burgess, The Macallan Lead Whisky Maker. „With notes of oak and fig leading to a burst of hazelnut and strawberry, this is a truly special single malt that finishes with complex flavors of chocolate and lightly spiced peach. It is in many ways, its own work of art.“

To round out the collection, a specially created whisky inspired by The Macallan and Sir Peter Blake’s shared appreciation of beauty, nature and legacy – An Estate, A Community and A Distillery – will be sold for an SRP of $1,200 displayed in a custom box inspired by Sir Peter Blake’s art, alongside a certificate outlining the art’s history and heritage, and Sir Peter Blake’s artwork printed on a scroll.

The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Virtual Art Exhibit, is a virtual exploration where art and whisky enthusiasts from around the world have an opportunity to digitally explore The Anecdotes of Ages Collection. Consisting of three galleries, this 360 virtual environment is part of a global trend that sees the expansion of digital art experiences.

Digital attendees of The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Virtual Art Exhibit will begin their journey in the Sir Peter Blake studio where they will learn about his famous pioneering pop art and collage style. Next, they will explore the Anecdotes of Ages gallery, showcasing the inspiration behind each of the artworks that Blake created to tell the story of 13 bottles of The Macallan—from The Macallan’s spiritual home at Easter Elchies Estate to the new Distillery and Visitor Experience—before the world reveal of the bottles with Sir Peter Blake’s handcrafted and original label artwork.

In March 2021, Sotheby’s will host a live auction where one of the 13 original bottles of The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection will be sold to raise funds to benefit the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Support from The Macallan will advance efforts underway at the Guggenheim to increase free access and develop engagement with a variety of audiences, in alignment with the museum’s diversity, equity, access, and inclusion initiatives.

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby’s Wine remarked

„We are delighted to continue our long association of partnering with The Macallan to present very special releases that raise funds for charitable organizations around the world. The Anecdotes of Ages Collection provides the perfect intersection where Sir Peter Blake’s distinct collage art meets the art of creating great whisky, with proceeds supporting diverse audience engagement and free access at the Guggenheim Museum. This unique auction, of one of the 13 bottles with original collage art, will appeal to whisky enthusiasts, art lovers, and philanthropists alike.“

To view The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Virtual Art Exhibit, please enter https://www.themacallan.com/virtual-art-exhibit. To learn more about The Macallan or purchasing The Anecdotes of Ages Collection or the An Estate, A Community and A Distillery, visit www.themacallan.com.

Whisky Maker’s Notes:

Anecdotes of Ages Collection: Down to Work Limited Edition

Color: Caramelized peach

Aroma: Classic antique oak, dried fruit and fig combined with hints of pineapple and mango layered with a decadent chocolate strawberry note.

Palate: Warm chocolate with light nutmeg and ginger, oak spices and sweet oak opening into pineapple and coconut with an unexpected strawberry and hazelnut burst

Finish: Complex with a medium to long finish of chocolate, sweet oak and lightly spiced peach

ABV: 46.7%

An Estate, A Community and A Distillery

Color: Cinnamon

Aroma: Rich in dried fruits and spices with a hint of orange and clove

Palate: Dried fruits with cracked black pepper and treacle, accents of vanilla and orange oil

Finish: A long, rich oak finish with cinnamon and cacao

ABV: 47.7%