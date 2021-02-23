Dienstag, 23. Februar 2021, 19:03:35
PR: W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B. als bester Kentucky Bourbon bei den American World Whiskies Awards ausgezeichnet

Insgesamt gab es zehn Auszeichnungen für die in Frankfort, Kentucky, ansässige Brennerei

Für Freunde amerikanischen Whiskeys eine Erwähnung wert: Der W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B. (Craft Your Perfect Bourbon) wurde bei den American World Whiskies Awards zum Sieger in zwei Kategorien mit den höchsten Preisen ausgezeichnet. Der von über 100.000 Fans kreierte Whiskey ist aber nicht das einzige Produkt der Buffalo Trace Distillery, das Preise bei Wettbewerben einheimsen konnte, einige davon sind auch in Europa erhältlich.

Mehr dazu in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

W.L. WELLER C.Y.P.B. AWARDED BEST KENTUCKY BOURBON, NAMED CATEGORY WINNER AT AMERICAN WORLD WHISKIES AWARDS

Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbons Also Receive Nine Medals

FRANKFORT, Franklin County, Ky (Feb. 23, 2021) –The 2021 American World Whiskies Awards honored W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B. (Craft Your Perfect Bourbon) with two of its highest accolades – Best Kentucky Bourbon and Category Winner.

This bourbon resulted from the Distillery launching an interactive website (www.yourperfectbourbon.com) in the fall of 2015 designed to encourage its fans to share their favorite ideas about a perfect bourbon whiskey. Two years later, 2017, more than 100,000 fans had participated in crafting their perfect bourbon and the results were amazingly similar. In response, Buffalo Trace released a new product to offer fans what they were asking for, a wheat recipe bourbon, aged 8 years on the top warehouse floors and bottled somewhere between 90-99 proof. This crowd-sourced brand, called Weller C.Y.P.B., is short for Craft Your Perfect Bourbon.

Bourbons from Buffalo Trace Distillery also received nine medals at the 2021 World Whiskies Awards, including two Gold medals, two Silver medals and five Bronze medals.

Bourbons receiving Gold medals:

  • Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • W.L. Weller Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Bourbons receiving Silver medals:

  • Eagle Rare 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • W.L. Weller 12 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Bourbons receiving Bronze medals:

  • Colonel E.H. Taylor, Jr. Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • Stagg Jr. Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • W.L. Weller Special Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • W.L. Weller Antique 107 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
  • W.L. Weller Full Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

“We are honored to accept these medals and thrilled our Weller C.Y.P.B. was awarded so highly,” Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley said. “As a crowd sourced bourbon, what this tells us is that our fans have great taste! The feedback we receive from our fans is taken very seriously, so it’s great to see that effort rewarded.”

Whiskies in each category were subject to blind tastings in a three-round judging process to reward and promote the world’s best whiskies to consumers and trade across the globe.  The winners from the World Whiskies Awards America 2021 will now compete with counterparts from all over the world, and global winners will be announced in March. For more information about the World Whiskies Awards visit www.worldwhiskiesawards.com.

