Neu: Compass Box Menagerie

Knapp zwei Monate, nachdem das Etikett der neuen Abfüllung in der us-amerikanischen TTB-Datenbank zu finden war (wir berichteten darüber), ist nun der neue Compass Box Menagerie erschienen. Er ist ein Blended Malt aus Whiskys von Mortlach, Deanston, Glen Elgin und Laphroaig mit einem Anteil von Compass Box’s Highland Blend. Abgefüllt wurde er mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke.

Lead Whiskymaker James Saxon sagt über ihn:

“Scotch whisky has a huge variety of flavour profiles – when whiskymaking, we pay attention to those parcels that deviate slightly from fruity, floral and spicy – ones that taste that little bit wilder than others. And it is these strange and beautiful creatures that we have brought together to create our Menagerie.”