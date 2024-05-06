TTB-Neuheit: Compass Box Nectarosity

Aus der us-amerikanischen TTB-Datenbank können wir zum Wochenbeginn eine neue Abfüllung vorstellen. Mit Nectarosity kündigt sich ein weiterer Blended Malt Scotch Whisky des Whisky Maker Compass Box an. Gereift in speziellen Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche, kommt Compass Box Nectarosity mit 46 % Vol. und, wie bei Compass Box gewohnt, ohne Kühlfiltrierung und in natürlicher Farbe in die Flaschen.

Das Label auf der Flaschen-Rückseite beschreibt diesen Scotch so:

Behind the most exquisite patisseries are test kitchens of invention. Places buzzing with energy where chefs obsess over every flake of fractured crust, every curl of custard cream.

Part artistry, part alchemy, this is mastery at work. And when their experimentation creates true harmony of flavour, it has to be shared. Because generosity drives this endeavour. If nectar is the food of the gods, and joy comes from celebrating with others, then we need a new word for that irresistible urge. And that word is „Nectarosity“.

Process Special American oak barrels are deployed twice. First to impart sweet spice to grain spirit, which finishes maturing in other casks. Once „prepared“, the barrels age malt whisky. We expertly blend these two characterful whiskies with selected others to dial up the fruit and toffee notes.

Flavour Joyously zesty with honey, lychee, juicy apricot and pineapple. Toffee and vanilla pull off a palate takeover, with lasting flavours of cinnamon bun.