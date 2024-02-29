John Glaser verlässt Compass Box

Vor 23 Jahren hat John Glaser Compass Box gegründet und damit der Whiskylandschaft eine neue und innovative wie interessante Facette hinzugefügt. Die Blends und Blended Malts von Compass Box zeichnen sich durch Transparenz und Innovation aus, und sie zählen zur Grundausstattung vieler Whiskyschränke.

Nun, 23 Jahre nach der Gründung des Unternehmens, hat John Glaser bekanntgegeben, dass er mit Mai die Firma verlassen wird:

“After an extraordinary 23-year journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Compass Box,” said Glaser, who also serves as whisky maker for the company.

“The decision wasn’t an easy one, but I firmly believe that now is the right time to pass on the reins to the new management and embark on fresh endeavours in my career.

“As I embark on this new chapter, please know that my love for the Compass Box brand goes beyond reason. I will continue to champion and support Compass Box as a devoted fan, advocate, and shareholder. I am confident that the brand will continue to flourish and evolve.”