Compass Box stellt Produktion von The Spice Tree und The Story of the Spaniard ein

Änderung im Portfolio von Compass Box: Der The Spice Tree und der The Story of The Spaniard werden in Zukunft nicht mehr weiter produziert. Der Spice Tree ist seit 2006 im Sortiment des unabhängigen Blenders (und musste bereits einmal auf Betreiben der SWA vom Markt genommen werden. Und auch The Story of the Spaniard, der dem Sherry gewidmete Blended Malt, wird nicht mehr produziert. Konkrete Gründe dafür werden nicht angegeben, aus dem Text kann man aber herauslesen, dass das Portfolio auch in Zukunft immer wieder Veränderungen erfahren wird – was ja natürlich und nachvollziehbar ist.

Hier das Statement von Compass Box über die Einstellung der beiden Marken:

Discontinuation of The Spice Tree and The Story of the Spaniard

Every now and then, a much beloved whisky must go into retirement. It is always a bittersweet time as they will have undoubtedly served us well, sharing their stories and bringing colour to the Compass Box journey. This year, we’re saying goodbye to old friends The Spice Tree and The Story of The Spaniard.

The Spice Tree first appeared in 2006 causing controversy from the outset. In 2007, largely due to this whisky, we won Innovator Of The Year in Scotch Whisky. Funnily enough this was also the year The Spice Tree had to be first retired for pushing the boundaries of Scotch whisky too far for the Scotch Whisky Association.

As a result, we developed our own hybrid-cask program for The Spice Tree that many in the industry have now adopted. It allowed us to bring rich spice notes and intensity to our Scotch whiskies.

This whisky has always been about one thing: oak-derived spice.

Pour some of The Spice Tree for rich, baking spice, toasty oak and a fruity maltiness.

The Story of The Spaniard was our first long-term commitment to making sherried whisky. We set out, not to make a sherry bomb, but to create something balanced, complex and nuanced.

The first batches of The Story of The Spaniard had not just sherry-seasoned casks but also wine casks: our nod to the great similarities of whiskymaking and winemaking. The recipe has evolved over time, and yet that underlying full, soft and sumptuous character of sherry has always remained.

In The Story of The Spaniard you’ll find a whisky that is full, soft and sumptuous on the palate with jammy flavours of pears poached in red wine, citrus peel and spices.

Don’t worry, you’ll still find The Spice Tree and The Story of The Spaniard on shelves for a little while. But for now, we wanted to share the news of this momentous milestone in Compass Box history.

These are the last two bottling codes for The Spice Tree and The Story of The Spaniard respectively L 21 12 23 and L 21 06 23. You’ll find these printed on the back of the bottle.