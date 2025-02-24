Compass Box: CEO Maurice Doyle zieht sich mit Ende Februar zurück

Wie The Spirits Business heute vermeldet, wird sich der seit drei Jahren agierende CEO von Compass Box, Maurice Doyle, mit Ende des Monats aus seiner Position zurückziehen. Einen Grund für seinen Rückzug hat Doyle dabei nicht angegeben.

Bevor Doyle CEO bei Compass Box wurde, war er President of Incubation Brands and Global Commerce bei Bacardi und hatte Positionen im im Reiseeinzelhandel, im Handel und im Marketing des Spirituosenunternehmens inne. Vor seiner Zeit bei Bacardi war er Chief Marketing Officer bei William Grant & Sons und als Chief Operating Officer für die alkoholfreie Sparte von Suntory in Afrika, dem Nahen Osten und der Karibik zuständig.

Doyle zu seinem Rücktritt:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work on a brand that I have admired for over two decades. But I feel especially grateful for the people I have worked with on Compass Box.

“I am thankful for the support and contribution of all team members, past and present. There is no more committed team in the spirits industry than team Compass Box. It has been a wonderful experience to work alongside this awesome and super-talented group of people.

“Recent years have been very challenging for the spirits industry. However whilst there is always more to deliver, I am beyond proud of what we have achieved together on Compass Box over the past three years.”