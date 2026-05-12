Compass Box mit neuem Chief Marketing Officer

Scotch whisky maker Compass Box hat Ivo van den Brand zu seinem neuen Chief Marketing Officer ernannt, um die nächste Phase des globalen Wachstums zu unterstützen. Die Ernennung von van den Brand erfolgt, wie The spirits business schreibt, zu einem Zeitpunkt, an dem das Unternehmen seinen Fokus verstärkt auf verbraucherorientiertes Wachstum sowie auf eine lokal relevante Markenentwicklung in globalen Märkten legt.

Zu seiner neuen Rolle äußerte sich van den Brand, der zuvor leitende Positionen bei Unternehmen wie dem Marktplatz für überschüssige Lebensmittel Too Good To Go, dem Softwareunternehmen DiDi sowie den Elektronikkonzernen Huawei und Philips bekleidete, so:

“Compass Box has built something truly special over the past 25 years: a brand with real soul, a loyal following, and an uncompromising commitment to flavour, liquid excellence and creativity.

“What excited me most about joining the business is the clarity of the company’s ambition for future growth, and the opportunity to help more people discover Compass Box in ways that feel culturally and locally relevant to them.

“Our aim is now to build on these foundations and unlock the next chapter of growth across key markets in North America, Asia and Europe, while ensuring everything we do continues to reflect the quality, creativity and character that defines Compass Box.”