Indien trifft Schottland: Die Infos und Tasting Notes zum Turntable Collaboration 3

Gestern durften wir Ihnen im Report über die Neuheiten von Kirsch Import bereits den Turntable Collaboration 3 vorstellen – eine spannende Kooperation zwischen der Destillerie Amrut in Südindien (nahe Bangalore) und dem schottischen Blend-Haus.

Dazu haben wir von Turntable Spirits für Sie noch weiterführende Infos erhalten, darunter auch die detaillierten Tasting Notes. Lesen Sie alles dazu hier:

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India and Scotland, Spinning on the Same Turntable

What happens when two whisky worlds collide?

Our latest Collaboration Drop from Turntable Spirits pairs Scotland with India for the very first time: bringing together bold flavour, layered complexity, and the unmistakable character of Amrut Distilleries.

Following previous collaborations with Australia and Ireland, this third release continues our mission to break flavour boundaries and build whiskies that are greater than the sum of their parts.

At the heart of this release is Amrut’s exceptional Indian single malt, woven together with carefully selected Scotch components by the Stevenson brothers to create a whisky that’s rich, vibrant, and unapologetically expressive.

The Blend

36% Amrut 1st fill bourbon barrel — barley, apricot & honey

25% BenRiach ex-Madeira barrique — butterscotch & peach

23% Tamdhu 2nd fill bourbon barrel — roasted almonds

16% Cameronbridge 2nd fill red wine barrel — banana & cinnamon

Tasting Notes

Expect waves of honeyed sweetness, ripe peach, roasted nuts, warming spice, and tropical fruit. Think luxurious dessert energy — but with the structure, depth, and intensity of a serious whisky.

Bottled at 53% ABV, this release delivers a huge flavour experience straight from the glass. Add a drop of water and watch it unfold into something even more nuanced and complex.

This is collaboration without compromise.

Scotland and India, spinning on the same turntable.