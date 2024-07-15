Serge verkostet: 13 der besten französischen Whiskys zum Nationalfeiertag

Mit einem Tag verspätet (dem Sonntag geschuldet, an dem auf Whiskyfun immer andere Spirituosen als Whisky verkostet werden), widmet sich Serge Valentin anlässlich des französischen Nationalfeiertags französischen Whiskys. Es sind 13 an der Zahl, und laut Serge mit das Beste, was Frankreich in Sachen Whisky zu bieten hat – und damit wohl auch ein schöner Überblick über das, was der Nachbar für Whiskyfreunde so zu bieten hat.

Und tatsächlich reichen die Bewertungen heute von 80 bis zu 91 Punkte – wie das in der Zuordnung aussieht, zeigt unsere tabellarische Zusammenfassung der Verkostung:

Abfüllung Punkte

Cezallier ‘Zagat Fils du Feu’ (52.1%, Le Faiseur de Malts, France, lot #TT18A, 436 bottles, 2023) 85 Artesia ‘Tourbé’ (46%, OB, Whisky des Hauts de France, France, +/-2023) 86 Wambrechies ‘Madeira’ (44.5%, OB, France, +/-2024) 87 Hordeum 2019/2023 ‘Cerealis’ (48%, LMDW, Version Française) 80 Biersky (59.6%, OB, Distillerie Bertrand, France, beer and malt eau-de-vie, 2023) 85 Armorik ‘Classic’ (46%, OB, France, bourbon, +/-2022) 82 Warenghem 9 yo 2014/2024 (59.6%, Swell de Spirits, Wild Nature series, France, 1st fill oloroso butt, cask #3531) 88 Armorik 13 yo 2009/2023 (60.6%, The Auld Alliance, France/Singapore, cask #8241) 88 St Palais ‘Pointe Blanche’ (43%, Le Cercle, single malt, France, +/-2023) 83 St Palais ‘Pointe Blanche – OLO’ (50.2%, Le Cercle, single malt, France, oloroso finish, 2,400 bottles, +/-2023) 84 Eddu 2017/2023 (54%, OB, for LMDW New Vibrations, cognac cask, cask #W08109, 300 bottles) 85 Kornog 2016/2023 (52.7%, Swell de Spirits, Wonders of the World series, 90 bottles) 91 Kornog 8 yo 2015/2023 ‘Quelque Part Dans le Ciel’ (57.9%, La Maison du Whisky, Ex Libris, France, 1st fill bourbon, cask #21008) 90