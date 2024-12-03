Serge verkostet: 14 Secret Orkneys, die Highland Park sein könnten. Oder auch nicht.

An Orkney Distillery 15 yo 2008/2024 (54%, Royal Mile Whiskies, hogshead, cask #35, 345 bottles) 91

Secret Orkney Distillery 16 yo 2006/2023 (53.2%, Acla Selection, Classic Series, hogshead, cask #54) 88

Whitlaw 8 yo ‘The High Priest Batch 2’ (52.6%, Brave New Spirits, Whisky of Voodoo, Wine Casks and Burgundy Barriques, 2023) 84

Secret Orkney 17 yo 2006/2023 (52.4%, DramCatcher, cask #65) 86

Distilled on Orkney 17 yo 2006/2023 (52.7%, Maltbarn, Seventies, bourbon cask, 347 bottles) 86

An Orkney 11 yo 2012/2023 (48%, The Single Malts of Scotland, Reserve Cask, oloroso sherry butt, Parcel No.11) 87

Stones of Stenness 9 yo 2014/2024 (58.8%, Single Cask Nation, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #173828, 275 bottles) 87

Isle of Orkney 16 yo 2007/2023 (60.8%, The Spirits Hunter, for HNWS Taiwan, hogshead, cask #31, 272 bottles) 85

Secret Orkney 15 yo 2007/2022 ‘Sunset Boulevard’ (65.8%, Malt Grain & Cane, oloroso quarter cask, cask #208, 151 bottles) 82

An Orkney Distillery 17 yo 2006/2023 ‘Epitome’ (62.2%, Whiskynaut & Alula, hogshead, cask #3572, 290 bottles) 87

Highland Park 20 yo 2000/2021 (55.1%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, bourbon hogshead, #4.277, ‘A Punch And a Pout, Honey and Heft’, 304 bottles) 78

Orkney Islands 20 yo 2003/2023 (54.7%, Spheric Spirits, refill hogshead, cask 12, 338 bottles) 85

Secret Orkney 19 yo 2005/2024 (54.3%, Signatory Vintage, 1st fill oloroso sherry butt, LMDW, cask #17/A63#64, 623 bottles) 86