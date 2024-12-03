Serge verkostet: 14 Secret Orkneys, die Highland Park sein könnten. Oder auch nicht.

Wie gestern schon angekündigt, setzt Serge heute seine Orkney-Verkostung mit Abfüllungen fort, die bis auf eine Ausnahme nicht den Namen der Brennerei Highland Park tragen. Sind es deshalb keine? Oder welche?
Hier jedenfalls die Tabelle der Verkostung, und dem Thema entsprechend dann kein Destilleriebild, sondern einfach eines von der Insel…
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|An Orkney Distillery 15 yo 2008/2024 (54%, Royal Mile Whiskies, hogshead, cask #35, 345 bottles)
|91
|Secret Orkney Distillery 16 yo 2006/2023 (53.2%, Acla Selection, Classic Series, hogshead, cask #54)
|88
|Whitlaw 8 yo ‘The High Priest Batch 2’ (52.6%, Brave New Spirits, Whisky of Voodoo, Wine Casks and Burgundy Barriques, 2023)
|84
|Secret Orkney 17 yo 2006/2023 (52.4%, DramCatcher, cask #65)
|86
|Distilled on Orkney 17 yo 2006/2023 (52.7%, Maltbarn, Seventies, bourbon cask, 347 bottles)
|86
|An Orkney 11 yo 2012/2023 (48%, The Single Malts of Scotland, Reserve Cask, oloroso sherry butt, Parcel No.11)
|87
|Stones of Stenness 9 yo 2014/2024 (58.8%, Single Cask Nation, 1st fill bourbon barrel, cask #173828, 275 bottles)
|87
|Isle of Orkney 16 yo 2007/2023 (60.8%, The Spirits Hunter, for HNWS Taiwan, hogshead, cask #31, 272 bottles)
|85
|Secret Orkney 15 yo 2007/2022 ‘Sunset Boulevard’ (65.8%, Malt Grain & Cane, oloroso quarter cask, cask #208, 151 bottles)
|82
|An Orkney Distillery 17 yo 2006/2023 ‘Epitome’ (62.2%, Whiskynaut & Alula, hogshead, cask #3572, 290 bottles)
|87
|Highland Park 20 yo 2000/2021 (55.1%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, bourbon hogshead, #4.277, ‘A Punch And a Pout, Honey and Heft’, 304 bottles)
|78
|Orkney Islands 20 yo 2003/2023 (54.7%, Spheric Spirits, refill hogshead, cask 12, 338 bottles)
|85
|Secret Orkney 19 yo 2005/2024 (54.3%, Signatory Vintage, 1st fill oloroso sherry butt, LMDW, cask #17/A63#64, 623 bottles)
|86
|Secret Orkney Distillery 15 yo 2008/2023 (52.8%, Acla Selection, hogshead, cask #14, 120 bottles)
|87