Serge verkostet: Caol Ila en masse

Schon wieder Caol Ila, möchten wir fast rufen. Doch das letzte Tasting auf Whiskfun mit Whiskys dieser Destillerie ist bereits über drei Monate her. Und so haben sich in dieser Zeit wohl einige Samples dieser Islay-Brennerei angesammelt, die Serge Valentin heute in einer Session vereint. In zufälliger Reihenfolge verkostet, sollte hier für jeden Geschmack etwas dabei sein:

Abfüllung Punkte

Caol Ila 16 yo 2007/2023 (42.4%, Cut Your Wolf Loose, Cut Your Leftovers Loose, ex-American whisky, 80 bottles) 90 Caol Ila 11 yo ‘Ambrosial Feast’ (57.3%, OB, Special Releases 2024) 82 Caol Ila 15 yo 2008/2024 (53.2%, The Whisky Show, Chris Bolton, 291 bottles) 89 Caol Ila 8 yo 2015/2024 (43%, Signatory Vintage, LMDW, Artist Collective N°7.4, hogsheads, 6 casks, 2753 bottles) 87 Caol Ila 10 yo 2011/2021 (56.4%, Ingelred, bourbon, cask #307971, 295 bottles) 87 Caol Ila 11 yo 2012/2024 (59.1%, Signatory Vintage, for Whisky Club Nantais, bourbon hogshead, cask #318264, 255 bottles) 87 Caol Ila 9 yo 2015/2024 (55.8%, James Eadie, Palo Cortado hogshead finish, for the UK, cask #378486, 356 bottles) 88 Caol Ila 22 yo 2002/2024 (52.5%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice, LMDW, refill sherry, cask #14600104, 241 bottles) 88 Caol Ila 12 yo 2010/2023 (52%, Goldfinch, Bodega series, 1st fill PX, 395 bottles) 78 Caol Ila 14 yo 2008/2023 (55.3%, Oxhead, hogshead, cask #322483) 87 Caol Ila 17 yo 2006/2023 (55.1%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 204 bottles) 86

Blick vom zentralen Kontrollraum von Caol Ila über die Stills und hinüber nach Jura. Bild © Whiskyexperts