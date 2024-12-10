Serge verkostet: Caol Ila en masse

|Caol Ila 16 yo 2007/2023 (42.4%, Cut Your Wolf Loose, Cut Your Leftovers Loose, ex-American whisky, 80 bottles)
|90
|Caol Ila 11 yo ‘Ambrosial Feast’ (57.3%, OB, Special Releases 2024)
|82
|Caol Ila 15 yo 2008/2024 (53.2%, The Whisky Show, Chris Bolton, 291 bottles)
|89
|Caol Ila 8 yo 2015/2024 (43%, Signatory Vintage, LMDW, Artist Collective N°7.4, hogsheads, 6 casks, 2753 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 10 yo 2011/2021 (56.4%, Ingelred, bourbon, cask #307971, 295 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 11 yo 2012/2024 (59.1%, Signatory Vintage, for Whisky Club Nantais, bourbon hogshead, cask #318264, 255 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 9 yo 2015/2024 (55.8%, James Eadie, Palo Cortado hogshead finish, for the UK, cask #378486, 356 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 22 yo 2002/2024 (52.5%, Gordon & MacPhail, Connoisseurs Choice, LMDW, refill sherry, cask #14600104, 241 bottles)
|88
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2010/2023 (52%, Goldfinch, Bodega series, 1st fill PX, 395 bottles)
|78
|Caol Ila 14 yo 2008/2023 (55.3%, Oxhead, hogshead, cask #322483)
|87
|Caol Ila 17 yo 2006/2023 (55.1%, Cadenhead, Authentic Collection, bourbon hogshead, 204 bottles)
|86