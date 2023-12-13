Mittwoch, 13. Dezember 2023, 20:53:27
IslandsVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Highland Park x8

Heute ist Serge gleich mit zwei Verkostungen vertreten - in dieser hier geht es um deklarierte Whiskys aus Highland Park

Wie versprochen gibt es die Tasting Notes von Serge Valentin heute gleich zwei Mal – nun mit acht Abfüllungen der Destillerie Highland Park (die ja mutmaßlich auch hinter fast allen Secret Orkneys steht).

Diesmal sind nur zwei Unabhängige dabei – der Rest der Verkostung, die bei zwei Bottlings sogar über 90 Punkte erbringt, sind Originalabfüllungen.

Los geht’s:

AbfüllungPunkte

Highland Park 12 yo ‚Viking Honour‘ (40%, OB, +/-2022)83
Highland Park ‚Scottish ballet 50‘ (40%, OB, first fill sherry, 5,000 bottles, 2019)83
Highland Park 12 yo (43%, OB, Deutz Import France, +/-1985)89
Highland Park 10 yo ‚Ambassador’s Choice‘ (46%, OB, bourbon cask and oloroso, 3,000 bottles, +/-2013)85
Highland Park 11 yo 2010/2022 ‚Edition France‘ (64.4%, OB, refill hogshead, cask #2777, 322 bottles)88
Highland Park 9 yo 1989/1999 (50%, Coopers Choice, for France)91
Highland Park 13 yo 2006/2019 ‚Saltire Edition 2‘ (43%, OB)85
Highland Park 25 yo 1997/2023 (49.6%, Royal Mile Whiskies, hogshead, cask #5293, 303 bottles)92
