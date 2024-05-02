Highland Park gewinnt Platin bei der 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Mehr als stolz ist man bei Highland Park über eine besondere Auszeichnung bei der diesjährigen San Francisco World Spirits Competition: Der Highland Park 18yo und der Highland Park 21yo haben dort Platin gewonnen – eine Auszeichnung, die man nur nach drei aufeinanderfolgenden Goldmedaillen erhält.

Hier die kurze PR dazu, die wir von Highland Park erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Highland Park Goes Platinum at 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

We’re excited to celebrate the brilliant work of Gordon Motion, our Master Whisky Maker, and our brilliant Distillery Team. Thanks to their expertise, Highland Park is shining bright, bringing home rare Platinum Medals for our 18 Year Old and 21 Year Old whiskies at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

These medals are awarded to the very few that receive a Double Gold medal for three consecutive years.

You’ll find our signature DNA running through every single Highland Park whisky we create – that unmistakable smoky sweetness driven by Orkney’s uniquely heather-rich peat.

A firm favourite of Gordon Motion, Highland Park 18 Year Old is our most highly awarded whisky. We release our 21 Year Old in small batches and it is a perfect example of a whisky that has come of age. Each batch shares the same underlying characteristics but also reveals different flavours coming to the fore, reflecting the influence of the casks chosen by our Master Whisky Maker.