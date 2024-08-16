Freitag, 16. August 2024, 12:49:26
Serge verkostet: The Last Olympic session

Mit Teil 17 beendet Serge Valentin seine Whisky-Weltreisen anlässlich der Olympischen Sommerspiele

Seit dem vergangenen Sonntag sind die Olympischen Sommerspiele 2024 in Paris beendet, und heute finden mit dem 17. Teil – endlich möchten wir fast sagen – die Olympic sessions auf Whiskyfun auch ein Ende. Zum Abschluss finden einen Platz in der heutigen Verkostung Whisk(e)s aus den USA, England, den Niederlanden und Indien. Bis zu den nächsten Olympic session müssen wir bis 2028 warten, so verspricht es Serge Valentin. Denn mittlerweile können viele Schotten und Iren nicht länger warten, sie erhielten bei den Olympic session auf Whiskyfun kein Startrecht.
Unsere Übersicht der finalen Olympic session zeigt viele gute Bewertungen, inklusive vier Medaillen-Platzierungen:

AbfüllungPunkte

Willett 6 yo ‘Family Estate Rye’ (53.7%, OB, USA, for LMDW, cask #2627, 2023)84
Westward 6 yo 2016/2022 ‘Single Barrel’ (46.7%, OB, USA, for Kirsch Import, virgin American oak, cask #597)84
Copperworks Distilling Co. 6 yo 2017/2023 (62.45%, American Single Cask, USA, 2nd fill barrel, cask #0001, 201 bottles)89
Bimber 2017/2023 (58.7%, OB, UK, LMDW New Vibrations, bourbon barrel, cask #196)89
Amrut 8 yo 2017/2023 ‘Port Pipe’ (60%, OB, LMDW New Vibrations, India, cask #3879)82
Millstone 2018/2024 ‘Unpeated No.1’ (55.8%, OB, Netherlands, Dutch Windmill Collection, Kirsch Import, 1st fill oloroso sherry butt, cask #18B244, 679 bottles)87
Millstone 2019/2024 ‘Heavily Peated No.3’ (55.1%, OB, Netherlands, Dutch Tulip Collection, Kirsch Import, 1st fill moscatel sherry butt, cask #18B070, 648 bottles)85 
Heritage Distilling Co. 6 years old 2016/2023 (63.25%, American Single Cask, 100% rye, USA, new oak heavy char, cask #0004, 239 bottles)91
