Serge verkostet: The Last Olympic session

|Willett 6 yo ‘Family Estate Rye’ (53.7%, OB, USA, for LMDW, cask #2627, 2023)
|84
|Westward 6 yo 2016/2022 ‘Single Barrel’ (46.7%, OB, USA, for Kirsch Import, virgin American oak, cask #597)
|84
|Copperworks Distilling Co. 6 yo 2017/2023 (62.45%, American Single Cask, USA, 2nd fill barrel, cask #0001, 201 bottles)
|89
|Bimber 2017/2023 (58.7%, OB, UK, LMDW New Vibrations, bourbon barrel, cask #196)
|89
|Amrut 8 yo 2017/2023 ‘Port Pipe’ (60%, OB, LMDW New Vibrations, India, cask #3879)
|82
|Millstone 2018/2024 ‘Unpeated No.1’ (55.8%, OB, Netherlands, Dutch Windmill Collection, Kirsch Import, 1st fill oloroso sherry butt, cask #18B244, 679 bottles)
|87
|Millstone 2019/2024 ‘Heavily Peated No.3’ (55.1%, OB, Netherlands, Dutch Tulip Collection, Kirsch Import, 1st fill moscatel sherry butt, cask #18B070, 648 bottles)
|85
|Heritage Distilling Co. 6 years old 2016/2023 (63.25%, American Single Cask, 100% rye, USA, new oak heavy char, cask #0004, 239 bottles)
|91