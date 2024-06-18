Skerryvore werden Global Brand Ambassadors der Ardnahoe Distillery

Die Ardnahoe Distillery stellte beim diesjährigen Festival Fèis Ìle ihre ersten Markenbotschafter vor. Zukünftig wird die schottische Folk-Rock-Band Skerryvore die Islay-Brennerei und ihre Whiskys repräsentieren, die auf dem Islay-Festival in der Brennerei auch einen Überraschungsauftritts hatten.
Scott Laing, Direktor bei Hunter Laing & Co., dem Eigentümer der Ardnahoe Distillery, sagte über die Partnerschaft:
“It’s a huge honour to welcome the incredible Skerryvore aboard as Ardnahoe’s first ever global brand ambassadors. Like us, the band blends centuries of Scottish tradition with a fresh and modern approach – we feel it’s the perfect fit. Their surprise performance wowed the crowds at the Distillery during Fèis and we’re excited to see our partnership flourish and mature, allowing us to access a completely new audience in the places Skerryvore’s tour will take them to as they promote Scottish music and culture.”
Bereits bei der anstehenden Tour der Band durch Europa und den USA wird Skerryvore ihrem Publikum sowohl die Whisky der Ardnahoe Distillery als auch Abfüllungen aus dem Portfolio des Whisky-Produzenten Hunter Laing & Co. vorstellen. Die Tourdaten finden Sie auf der Website von Skerryvore.
Ardnahoe Distillery plant zusätzlich, im kommenden Jahr eine spezielle Abfüllung zum 20-jährigen Jubiläum von Skerryvore zu veröffentlichen. Die Brüder Daniel und Martin Gillespie gründeten 2004 die Band. Im folgenden Jahr standen sie dann zum ersten Mal auf der Bühne.