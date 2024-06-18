Skerryvore werden Global Brand Ambassadors der Ardnahoe Distillery

Die Ardnahoe Distillery stellte beim diesjährigen Festival Fèis Ìle ihre ersten Markenbotschafter vor. Zukünftig wird die schottische Folk-Rock-Band Skerryvore die Islay-Brennerei und ihre Whiskys repräsentieren, die auf dem Islay-Festival in der Brennerei auch einen Überraschungsauftritts hatten.

Scott Laing, Direktor bei Hunter Laing & Co., dem Eigentümer der Ardnahoe Distillery, sagte über die Partnerschaft:

“It’s a huge honour to welcome the incredible Skerryvore aboard as Ardnahoe’s first ever global brand ambassadors. Like us, the band blends centuries of Scottish tradition with a fresh and modern approach – we feel it’s the perfect fit. Their surprise performance wowed the crowds at the Distillery during Fèis and we’re excited to see our partnership flourish and mature, allowing us to access a completely new audience in the places Skerryvore’s tour will take them to as they promote Scottish music and culture.”