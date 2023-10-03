TTB-Neuheit: Ardbeg Anthology The Unicorn’s Tale 14 Year Old

Die Islay-Brennerei Ardbeg hält die Schlagzahl bei ihren kommenden Abfüllungen weiterhin sehr hoch, und reicht bei der us-amerikanischen TTB-Datenbank neue Etiketten einer Neuerscheinung ein. Ardbeg Anthology The Unicorn’s Tale 14 Year Old ist die zweite Ausgabe der Anthology Collection und reifte in Madeira-Fässern und ex-bourbon casks, sie greift die Fabel des Islay-Einhorns auf, wie auf dem Label zu lesen ist:

Matured in a marriage of aromatic Madeira casks and classic Ardbeg ex-bourbon casks, powerful smoke and zesty notes of lime canter across the palate. Soft barley and burning cedar wood lurk in the distance, while menthol, clove and camphor come together in a whimsical smoky finish.

The second edition in the legendary Anthology Collection, this rare 14 years old is inspired by the fables Islay Unicorn. Like the myth itself, this spirit may appear sweet in nature, but it hides a smoky twist not to be underestimated.