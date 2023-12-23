Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet jede Menge Blended Malts

Von wegen Weihnachtsruhe: Auf Whiskyfun wurde heute eine umfangreiche Verkostung von Blended Malts veröffentlicht, durchgeführt von Angus MacRaild, der wie üblich am Samstag die Agenden von Serge Valentin übernimmt.
Von den 60ern bis zum aktuellen Jahr, von 5 Jahre bis 70 Jahre alt, von 70 bis 93 Punkte – bunter gemischt geht nicht mehr. Hier die tabellarische Übersicht über die Verkostung:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|MacKenzie Pure Malt 8 Year Old (46%, OB, Italian import, -/+1970)
|86
|Berry’s All Malt 12 yo (43%, Berry Brothers & Rudd, Italian import, -/+ 1975)
|90
|Glencoe 8 year old malt whisky (100° proof, OB, 19.9 fluid ounces, -/+1960s)
|70
|Sutherland 5 yo (48.5%, Thompson Brothers, Whiskyfun 20th Anniversary, 590 bottles, 2022)
|88
|Rhythm & Booze 13 yo blended malt (50%, Rhythm & Booze Records, sherry butt, 1050 bottles)
|85
|Campbeltown 6 year old 2017 (58.6%, Watt Whisky, barrel, 252 bottles)
|87
|Blended Malt 20 year old 2001/2022 (45.7%, North Star Spirits for the Sherry Bomb Whisky Appreciation Society‘, sherry butt, 583 bottles)
|87
|St Bridget’s Kirk 20 year old 2001/2022 (45.1%, Hannah Whisky Merchants, cask #2, 281 bottles)
|88
|Blended Malt 50 year old 1971/2022 (49.5%, The Whisky Exchange, refill sherry butt, 303 bottles)
|92
|CRN57 12 Year Old Blended Malt (43%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023)
|84
|CRN57 18 Year Old Blended Malt (43%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023)
|90
|CRN57 30 Year Old Blended Malt (51.9%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023)
|91
|CRN57 57 Year Old Blended Malt (43.1%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023)
|91
|CRN57 70 Year Old Blended Malt (43.2%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023)
|93
Als Titelbild haben wir uns den Packshot des bestbewerteten Blended Malt der Session ausgesucht…