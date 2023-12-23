Whiskyfun: Angus verkostet jede Menge Blended Malts

MacKenzie Pure Malt 8 Year Old (46%, OB, Italian import, -/+1970) 86

Berry’s All Malt 12 yo (43%, Berry Brothers & Rudd, Italian import, -/+ 1975) 90

Glencoe 8 year old malt whisky (100° proof, OB, 19.9 fluid ounces, -/+1960s) 70

Sutherland 5 yo (48.5%, Thompson Brothers, Whiskyfun 20th Anniversary, 590 bottles, 2022) 88

Rhythm & Booze 13 yo blended malt (50%, Rhythm & Booze Records, sherry butt, 1050 bottles) 85

Campbeltown 6 year old 2017 (58.6%, Watt Whisky, barrel, 252 bottles) 87

Blended Malt 20 year old 2001/2022 (45.7%, North Star Spirits for the Sherry Bomb Whisky Appreciation Society‘, sherry butt, 583 bottles) 87

St Bridget’s Kirk 20 year old 2001/2022 (45.1%, Hannah Whisky Merchants, cask #2, 281 bottles) 88

Blended Malt 50 year old 1971/2022 (49.5%, The Whisky Exchange, refill sherry butt, 303 bottles) 92

CRN57 12 Year Old Blended Malt (43%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023) 84

CRN57 18 Year Old Blended Malt (43%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023) 90

CRN57 30 Year Old Blended Malt (51.9%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023) 91

CRN57 57 Year Old Blended Malt (43.1%, Gordon & MacPhail for The Cairn, 2023) 91