2024 Pappy Van Winkle Collection erschienen

Für Liebhaber und Sammler von Bourbon brechen wieder einmal gute, aber wohl auch hektische Zeiten an: Die Buffalo Trace Distillery hat die 2024 Pappy Van Winkle Collection veröffentlicht, mit sechs Abfüllungen im Alter zwischen 10 und 23 Jahren. Wer einige oder alle davon haben will, muss sich ob der Begrenztheit des Angebots und der offiziellen Beschränkung auf die USA sputen, seine Hand auf die Bottlings zu legen, denn sie sind meistens binnen kurzer Zeit ausverkauft.

Hier eine Übersicht über die diesjährigen Abfüllungen und deren Tasting Notes:

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10-Year-Old

At 107 proof, the nose of this 10-year-old bourbon reveals rich oak spice layered with subtle hints of licorice and dark cherry. On the palate, a well-rounded body showcases deep flavors of oak, tobacco, and sweet fruit. The finish of this Old Rip Van Winkle classic is long and satisfying, with lingering notes of dark cherry and soft tobacco.

Alkoholstärke: 53.5% vol.

Alter: 10yo

Preis in den USA: $129,99

Old Rip Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12-Year-Old

Ripe stone fruit and chocolate dominate the aroma of this 90.4 proof bourbon, setting the stage for a honeyed sweetness on the palate. Balanced by gentle oak and a whisper of tobacco, the flavors meld seamlessly. The finish is slightly dry with a pleasant tingle.

Alkoholstärke: 45.2% vol.

Alter: 12yo

Preis in den USA: $149,99

Old Rip Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old

Roasted nuts, oaky vanilla, and ripe fruit highlight the aroma of the 95.6 proof rye in the Van Winkle family. On the palate, chocolate and spice intertwine with caramel richness and a touch of oak dryness. The complex finish showcases gentle baking spices and roasted caramel for a perfectly balanced experience.

Alkoholstärke: 47.8% vol.

Alter: 13yo

Preis in den USA: $199,99

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old

Tasting Notes: Untouched for 15 years and unhurried by time, caramel corn and vanilla dominate the nose of this 107 proof whiskey, offering a warm prelude to the palate’s sweet, smooth entry. Rich notes of leather, oak, and dark fruit add depth and complexity, concluding with lingering hints of spice and oaky tannins.

Alkoholstärke: 53.5% vol.

Alter: 15yo

Preis in den USA: $199,99

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old

Tasting Notes: Warm holiday spices blend with caramel sweetness and delicate notes of chocolate on the nose of this 20-year-old, 90.4 proof vintage. The palate delivers a harmonious mix of caramel, cinnamon sugar, and subtle spice, offering a rich, layered experience. A slightly dry and oaky finish reflects two decades of careful aging, leaving a lasting impression.

Alkoholstärke: 45.2% vol.

Alter: 20yo

Preis in den USA: $319,99

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old

Tasting Notes: The nose of Pappy’s 23-Year-Old Bourbon presents a perfect harmony of toasty caramel, soft cream, and nuanced notes of oak, nuts, and leather. On the palate of the 95.6 proof expression, vanilla, maple, and honey meet citrus and gentle spice. The finish is slightly dry, with a lingering balance of leather and oak.

Alkoholstärke: 47.8% vol.

Alter: 23yo

Preis in den USA: $449,99