60 Jahre Deanston: Brennerei veranstaltet Tag der offenen Tür am 14. Oktober

Sollten Sie sich am 14. Oktober in den Highlands nahe der Destillerie Deanston befinden, so ist diese an diesem Tag einen Abstecher wert (auch an anderen, aber das braucht man ja nicht extra betonen): Zur Feier ihres 60. Geburtstags veranstaltet die Destillerie einen Tag der offenen Tür, der nur eine der Feierlichkeiten rund um dieses Jubiläum ist.

Mehr Infos, was Gäste bei Deanston in der nächsten Zeit erwartet, finden Sie hier:

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Raising a dram to six decades of Deanston: Distillery opens doors for birthday events

Deanston Distillery is celebrating its 60th birthday with a week of special events in October, opening its doors to whisky lovers, local residents and anyone who wants to discover the magic behind this small but distinctive Highland distillery.

Taking place from October 11 to 17, the birthday celebrations will culminate in a special Distillery Open Day on Saturday October 17, marking 60 years since Deanston was converted from a cotton mill into a whisky distillery in 1966.

There’s also a special birthday treat for anyone who shares Deanston’s big milestone and those celebrating their 60th birthday in 2026 can bring a guest and enjoy a complimentary distillery tour or tasting at Deanston up until March 21 2027.

During the week of anniversary celebrations, visitors can also enjoy a range of experiences, including a special community day, behind-the-scenes tours and tastings, live music, the chance to buy a limited-edition 60th Anniversary whiskies and much more.

Pete Semple, Visitor Centre Manager at Deanston Distillery, said:

“Sixty years is a huge milestone for Deanston and gives us the opportunity to welcome in the people who have worked here, the families and communities who have grown up alongside the distillery, and the generations of whisky lovers who have made Deanston part of their lives. We’re incredibly proud of what this place means to people locally and to Deanston fans who come here from around the world. This anniversary is our chance to open the doors and share our passion with everyone, to let them see where our whisky is made, hear the stories and meet the people behind it. Most importantly, it’s a chance to raise a dram and celebrate 60 years together.”

Renowned for its unconventional history, distinctive waxy-textured single malt and independent spirit, Deanston has built a passionate community of fans around the world. But its roots remain firmly local.

The distillery’s staff all live in Deanston, Perthshire and neighbouring Stirlingshire, and its Community Day on Wednesday October 14 will welcome residents of Deanston, Doune and Callander, former colleagues and local community groups to enjoy complimentary tours, tastings and the chance to hear from the people who have been part of Deanston’s story.

The celebrations will also give whisky enthusiasts the chance to experience Deanston like never before, with highlights including a Master Distillers’ Tasting spanning four eras of the distillery, tours led by current and former distillery managers, and a special exploration of the former weaving shed which has been home to maturing Deanston whisky since 1966.

Deanston’s 60th anniversary celebrations take place from October 11 to 17, 2026, with the main Distillery Open Day on Saturday October 17. Tickets for special tastings and tours are available through the Deanston website, with limited places for some events and experiences.

For more information and to book, visit: https://deanstonmalt.com/pages/deanston-turns-60