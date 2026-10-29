Deanston feiert den Sechziger – und bringt Geschenkideen für Weihnachten

Die Älteren unter unseren Lesern werden sich noch an Zeiten erinnern, da Deanston in den schottischen Highlands als vergleichsweise „junge“ Destillerie galt. In diesem Jahr ist sie allerdings bereits 60 Jahre alt geworden – und hat das am 14. Oktober mit einem Tag der offenen Tür gefeiert (wir haben hier darüber berichtet).

Unter den Aufhänger „60 Jahre“ stellt die Destillerie auch ihre Weihnachtsempfehlungen für alle, die noch oder schon nach Geschenken suchen – die Brennerei stellt drei ihrer Whiskys ins Schaufenster – und wir geben diese Empfehlungen gerne an Sie weiter:

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60 Years Bold…

Deanston marks six decades of doing things differently with a Christmas line-up for the modern whisky drinker

This Christmas, Deanston is marking 60 years of whisky making with a trio of Highland single malts that capture the distillery’s distinctive style. From its bright, honeyed 12 Year Old to the cult-favourite 18 Year Old and a limited-edition Virgin Oak Cask Strength created for the distillery’s 60th anniversary, Deanston’s Christmas line-up brings together three distinct takes on the distillery’s bold Highland style.

Based in the small town of Doune, Deanston has spent six decades building a reputation for doing things its own way. From its former cotton mill home on the banks of the River Teith, the distillery has developed a whisky style known for its waxy texture, honeyed sweetness and bright fruit character.

Talking about Deanston’s 60th milestone, and the forthcoming limited edition relsase, Master Blender Julie-Ann Fernandez, commented,

“Sixty years is a big moment for Deanston, but what matters most is that the character of the distillery has never been diluted. We’ve always made whisky with a clear sense of who we are: bold, hands-on and a little unconventional. “The Virgin Oak Cask Strength is a fitting way to mark that. It takes a style people already associate with Deanston and pushes it further, with more intensity, more spice and more of that waxy, honeyed character we’re known for. For me, that’s what the anniversary is about. Celebrating six decades of doing things our own way, while still looking forward.”

Deanston Virgin Oak Cask Strength – 60th Anniversary Edition | 60.7% ABV | £60

Created to mark Deanston’s 60th anniversary, this limited-edition release takes one of the distillery’s best-known styles and turns up the intensity. Initially matured in American oak ex-bourbon casks, the whisky is finished for up to 12 months in carefully selected Virgin American Oak before being bottled at 60.7% cask strength. Rich, waxy and full-bodied, it brings bold spice, citrus and sweetness, while staying true to Deanston’s signature style. A fitting anniversary bottle, and one for whisky drinkers looking for something with a little more edge.

Deanston 12 Year Old | 46.3% ABV | £43

At the heart of the range is Deanston 12 Year Old, the clearest expression of the distillery’s house style. Matured for 12 years in ex-bourbon barrels, it is bright, smooth and honeyed, with orchard fruit, vanilla and gentle spice. Approachable, but with enough character to keep things interesting, it works equally well neat, with water or in a whisky cocktail. For anyone new to Deanston, this is the natural place to start.

Deanston 18 Year Old | 46.3% ABV | £95

For those already in the know, Deanston 18 Year Old has long been something of an insider’s choice. Matured in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels for 18 years, it brings greater depth and complexity to Deanston’s signature style, with notes of barley sugar, vanilla and crisp apple. At under £100, it offers serious age and quality without the price tag often attached to an 18 Year Old single malt. It is equally at home poured neat or used to give a classic whisky sour a more luxurious edge.

Deanston began making whisky in 1966, when entrepreneur Brodie Hepburn transformed a former Victorian cotton mill into a distillery. Sixty years on, the site still shapes everything Deanston does, from hydroelectric power and long fermentation to its distinctive waxy, honeyed spirit. This Christmas, that six-decade story is reflected in three standout bottles: the 12 Year Old, the insider-favourite 18 Year Old and the limited-edition Virgin Oak Cask Strength.