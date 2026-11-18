Fass Nummer 235 (es stammt aus der Buffalo Trace Distillery und wurde auf Harris befüllt) der Isle of Harris Distillery ist dazu auserkoren worden, Whiskyenthusiasten in schottischen Whiskybars die Qualitäten des Whisky von der Hebrideninsel Harris näher zu bringen. Ab heute findet man die Flaschen im Ausschank in den Bars der „Whisky Bars of Scotland“-Mitglieder, und auch zum Kaufen sind sie dort. Die Flasche kostet 130 Pfund.

Unten finden Sie eine Beschreibung des Whiskys und eine Liste einiger der Bars, in der Sie ihn bekommen können, sollten Sie sich in nächster Zeit in Schottland aufhalten:

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Isle of Harris Distillery brings its first 10-year-old single cask to Scotland’s whisky bars

Isle of Harris Distillery has partnered with the Whisky Bars of Scotland (WBOS) community to release its first 10-year-old single cask beyond the island distillery. The single malt Scotch whisky will be available exclusively through WBOS member venues, where bar patrons can order it by the dram or purchase a bottle.

Led by the team at Royal Mile Whiskies, Whisky Bars of Scotland is a community of specialist whisky bars and hospitality venues united by a shared passion for Scotch whisky, its heritage and its future. Through shared knowledge and collaboration, the network aims to create opportunities for its members, champion Scotland’s whisky bar culture and raise its profile both at home and internationally. Its members include Fiddlers Highland Restaurant and Whisky Bar in Drumnadrochit and The Highlander Inn in Craigellachie, among others.

Launching on Wednesday 18 November, the release is the Isle of Harris Distillery’s first single cask for the on-trade. The Whisky Bars of Scotland panel selected the cask as a group, bringing together specialists from across the trade to choose a whisky exclusive to their venues.

Single Cask No. 235 has been exclusively matured for ten years in a first-fill Buffalo Trace cask within the distillery’s island warehouse at Ardhasaig, just three miles from the distillery. The cask yielded 205 bottles, each 70cl and bottled at 55.6% ABV.

The result of a decade of aging is a dram leading with ripe plum, red apple and lemon zest on the nose, with honeycomb, white chocolate and a touch of oak. The palate brings peppery spice and poached pear with cinnamon and vanilla, followed by a smooth heather honey finish. A drop of water brings out a lingering note of Hebridean peat.

Ron MacEachran, Executive Chairman at Isle of Harris Distillery, said:

“Ten years is a milestone for our team. We spend a lot of time thinking about when a cask is ready to share, and it’s lovely to mark that moment with people who spend their evenings introducing drinkers to new whiskies. Festive season is the perfect time to cosy up in a whisky bar and try a new dram, so we can’t wait to hear what people think of this very special spirit.”

Rory Dalgety of The Ensign Ewart, a member of the Whisky Bars of Scotland panel, said:

“It means a lot to see Isle of Harris Distillery supporting venues within the Whisky Bars of Scotland community with such a special release. Having selected this cask as a group, we’re proud to offer the first Harris 10-year-old Single Cask outside the distillery giving people another great reason to visit our bars. At a challenging time for hospitality, this kind of support is more important than ever.“

Bringing an ambitious young island distillery together with some of Scotland’s most established whisky bars, this collaboration celebrates the strength of the Scotch whisky community and reflects Isle of Harris Distillery’s commitment to supporting the specialist venues that champion whisky, particularly at a challenging time for hospitality. The distillery has previously partnered with Royal Mile Whiskies to release a single cask exclusive to their shop, drawn together through shared values and mutual respect for craftsmanship and community.

Single Cask No. 235 will be available from Wednesday 18 November through Whisky Bars of Scotland member venues by the dram and by the bottle, with bottles sold at a retail price of £130.

Whisky Bars of Scotland members include: