Das Inventar der Belgian Owl Distillery wird versteigert: Historische Stills aus Caperdonich, 20000+ Flaschen und 3.500+ Fässer

Trauriges Ende der Belgian Owl Distillery: Was noch werthaltig an ihr ist, wird jetzt versteigert – darunter die historischen Stills der Caperdonich Distillery und alles, was noch an Whisky oder New Make vorhanden ist.

Hier die Presseaussendung von Auctim, die die Versteigerung in Belgien organisiert – vielleicht ist unter den versteigerten Objekten auch etwas von Interesse für Sie dabei – die Auktionskataloge können Sie am Ende des Artikels abrufen:

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Belgian Owl whisky distillery assets to be auctioned: historic stills, 0,600 bottles and 3,500+ casks

Antwerp, Belgium (October 9, 2026) – Auctim is bringing the assets of The Owl Distillery, producer of Belgian Owl single malt whisky, to market through a series of online auctions. The offering includes the distillery’s professional production equipment, approximately 20,600 bottles of Belgian Owl whisky, and more than 3,500 whisky casks.

Historic Scottish stills at the heart of a Belgian whisky story

Founded in 2004, Belgian Owl built its identity around Belgian barley, the Hesbaye terroir and traditional single malt whisky production.

Among the most remarkable assets are two historic copper pot stills dating from 1898, originally from the former Caperdonich Distillery in Speyside, Scotland. The stills have capacities of approximately 11,000 and 8,000 litres, and the original Caperdonich spirit safe is also included in the sale.

Over the years, Belgian Owl gained international recognition, with several expressions receiving distinctions at the World Whiskies Awards.

The two historic stills now form part of a broader auction of the distillery’s production equipment.

Die Caperdonich-Stills in der Belgian Owl Distillery. (c) Belgian Owl.

Complete distilling, processing and bottling equipment



The equipment auction covers a wide range of machinery used throughout the whisky production process.



The catalogue includes malt storage silos, a roller mill, stainless-steel mash and storage tanks, whisky treatment and mixing equipment, cold stabilisation and filtration systems, a CIP cleaning installation, as well as technical utilities such as a steam boiler, compressors and industrial water-treatment equipment.

Another major asset is a complete automatic filling, labelling and packaging line from 2016, incorporating equipment from manufacturers including Tecna, Neri, Makro, Videojet and Enos.

The online equipment auction opens on 29 October 2026 and closes from 12 November 2026.

More than 20,000 bottles of Belgian Owl whisky

Alongside the production equipment, a separate online auction of almost 3,000 lots of Belgian Owl whisky, representing approximately 20,600 bottles, is already online and will open for bidding on 29 October 2026.

The offering spans a broad selection of releases, including 5 Years and 10 Years single malt, Pedro Ximénez finishes, Private Angels editions, single-cask bottlings, By Jove releases and Gold Diamond expressions.

The variety of lot sizes makes the sale relevant to private whisky enthusiasts and collectors as well as specialist retailers, importers and drinks wholesalers.

More than 3,500 whisky casks to be auctioned

A separate online auction of more than 3,500 whisky casks from The Owl Distillery is currently being prepared. Full details on the composition of the auction, timing and applicable collection and excise conditions will be announced separately.

From full acquisition to individual auctions

Earlier in 2026, The Owl Distillery was marketed as an opportunity to acquire the operational distillery and its assets as a whole.



As no buyer took over the entire operation, the assets are now being offered separately. This gives a broader range of buyers access to different parts of the distillery: from international distilleries and beverage producers interested in the production equipment to whisky retailers, importers, collectors and enthusiasts.

Equipment auction

View the equipment auction catalogue

Belgian Owl whisky auction

View the whisky auction catalogue