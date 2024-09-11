Belgian Owl mit neuer Range

Die über die belgischen Grenzen hinaus bekannte Destillerie Belgian Owl hat unter der Ägide des Brennweisters Julien Pirotte eine neue Produktlinie entwickelt, die das Sortiment strafft und aus drei Abfüllungen besteht: dem New Make, einem 5 Jahre alten und einem 10 Jahre alten Whisky. Auch der Look der Abfüllungen wurde verändert.

In Folge die Presseinfo zur neuen Core Range, die seit zwei Tagen zumindest in Belgien bereits im gut sortierten Fachhandel erhältlich sein sollte:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Belgian Owl Single Malt Whisky ages its core range

The Belgian Owl adventure never ceases to amaze… After 14 consecutive years of winning the Grand Gold Award at the Mondial Selection competition and reaching the top 5 of the world’s best whiskies by The Whisky Advocate, the Belgian owl is changing its codes.

To conquer the world with a beverage of this quality, Belgian Owl is moving from tradition to bold singularity with a new range featuring its Single Malt Whisky and Terroir.

This new range takes Belgian Owl Whisky into the big leagues with the sale of its malted barley distillate, New Make Spirit, the heart of Hesbaye; a 5-year-old Single Malt and a 10-year-old Single Malt.

The owl’s story is always front on these colourfully labelled bottles: the two majestic Scottish stills, the water beneath the distillery pumped from a depth of 38 meters, the unique terroir producing barley of exceptional quality and the carefully selected casks. All of which is embellished with a host of symbols and tributes to Belgian art deco. There’s no doubt about it: Belgian Owl is proud of its terroir and country.

This new range will be available from the best wine merchants from 9 September.