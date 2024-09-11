Wild Turkey feiert 70 Jahre Zusammenarbeit mit Bourbon-Legende Jimmy Russell – mit einem speziellen Bourbon

Sein Name ist untrennbar mit Bourbon verbunden: Jimmy Russell. Am 10. September 1954 begann seine Arbeit bei Wild Turkey, und seitdem hat der nun Neunzigjährige die Geschicke und vor allem den Taste der Brennerei in Kentucky mitbestimmt.

Zu seinen Ehren hat die Destillerie, die zur Campari Group gehört, einen achtjährigen Bourbon aufgelegt, der “gamz nach seinem Geschmack” gemacht wurde. Der Jubiläumswhisky trägt ein Preisschild von 50 Dollar und wird – das ist die gute Nachricht, in “ausgesuchten weltweiten Märkten” verfügbar sein. Man kann also annehmen, dass er auch für Deutschland gedacht ist (das ist aber keine offizielle Ankündigung).

Zur Presseaussendung über das Jubiläum und den neuen Bourbon möchten wir Sie auch noch auf die Webseite zum Anlass verweisen, auf der Sie auch die Tasting Notes des Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell 70th Anniversary Release (abgefüllt mit 101 Proof, also 50,5% vol. Alkoholstärke) finden, und wir haben Ihnen nach der Presseinfo auch noch ein Video angehängt, das Wild Turkey zu Ehren von Jimmy Russell veröffentlicht hat:

BOURBON LEGEND JIMMY RUSSELL CELEBRATES 7OTH ANNIVERSARY WITH WILD TURKEY® BOURBON, SAYS: “I’VE NEVER WORKED A DAY IN MY LIFE”

Wild Turkey honors the world’s longest-serving active spirits Master Distiller with a celebration including the release of Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon, a limited-edition 101-proof whiskey

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ — Wild Turkey Distilling Co., the award-winning distillery known for its bold Kentucky bourbon, is raising a glass to legendary Master Distiller, Jimmy Russell, who today celebrates his 70th anniversary with the distillery. Jimmy first stepped foot in the distillery on September 10, 1954, and over the following years, his steadfast and sometimes stubborn dedication to making bourbon the pre-prohibition way has cemented Wild Turkey as an American icon and helped to drive the success that the bourbon industry enjoys today. To thank him, the team at Wild Turkey is marking the milestone with a celebration including the release of Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon, crafted just the way he likes it.

Jimmy’s earliest days at the distillery were spent sweeping the floors at age 18, and he rose through the ranks to become Master Distiller by remaining committed to crafting bourbon one way – the right way – even when it wasn’t popular. In the 1970s and 80s when the bourbon industry was close to collapse, Jimmy stayed the course. Consumers were favoring lighter spirits, but he refused to dilute his bourbon; embracing the pre-prohibition style that he learned from his mentor and predecessor Bill Hughes, Jimmy “didn’t change a damn thing.” His approach helped propel the popularity of many of the distillery’s classic bourbons, including Jimmy’s favorite, Wild Turkey 101. That’s why the distillery is proud to celebrate Jimmy’s milestone and legacy with a collection-worthy and commemorative 101-proof bourbon tailored to his taste.

Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon features Jimmy’s signature 8-year-old, 101-proof bourbon, along with an additional blend of 8- to 9-year-old whiskeys that were hand-selected from a few of his favorite rickhouses. Best served neat or on the rocks, the bourbon offers rich aromas of oak, honey, cinnamon and tobacco and tasting notes marked by sweet cream, butterscotch and black tea notes that transition to bitter chocolate, dark cherry and burnt sugar. The limited-edition release was made for Jimmy, but it’s also meant to share his incredible legacy with the world. It will be available on shelves in select global markets starting this fall, for a suggested retail price of US $50 per 750ml bottle.

“While it’s hard to put Jimmy’s impact on the bourbon industry into words, I can’t think of a more fitting way to mark this milestone than with Wild Turkey Jimmy Russell’s 70th Anniversary 8-Year-Old Bourbon,” says Wild Turkey Associate Blender and Jimmy’s grandson, Bruce Russell. “We chose a special blend of choice whiskies from a few of his favorite rickhouses, and at 101 proof, it’s meant to be just what he loves most about bourbon. We can’t wait for fans around the world to enjoy it, and in the words of Granddad himself – if you don’t like it, he’ll drink it.”

Jimmy’s list of accomplishments is as long as his career to date. He was one of the first to introduce many innovative whiskeys that are now industry mainstays, including a barrel-proof bourbon with the release of Wild Turkey Rare Breed and a single barrel release with Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit. He was also the first to introduce a honey flavored bourbon liqueur, American Honey. However, he’s most known for perfecting the recipe for Wild Turkey 101, the heart and soul of the Wild Turkey portfolio. Jimmy was named to the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame™ in 2000 and has been honored with countless titles during his tenure. He was anointed a Kentucky Colonel by three standing Commonwealth of Kentucky Governors, honored with a Resolution by the Kentucky State Assembly and the Governor, and received the key to Lawrenceburg. Jimmy is also famous for traveling the world with the other titans of the bourbon industry, as they spread the word of bourbon and helped fuel the industry.

Jimmy has received many accolades throughout the past seven decades, but Wild Turkey wanted to celebrate him in a new way on his 70th anniversary. In addition to creating the limited-edition bourbon, Wild Turkey honored Jimmy just as many of history’s greatest artists, musicians, athletes and heroes have been immortalized before – by commissioning a portrait of Jimmy to personify his icon status within American culture. Award-winning and renowned photographer Danny Clinch, who has photographed some of the world’s most influential celebrities, rock stars and performers, captured the portrait of Jimmy in Kentucky.

“I’m proud to have added the legendary Jimmy Russell to my portfolio in honor of his 70th anniversary at Wild Turkey. I typically shoot with entertainers – rock stars and world-class athletes – so the opportunity to work with a different kind of rock star, in an industry that has so much history and heritage, was a unique and incredible honor,” says Clinch. “Jimmy’s passion, dedication and craft is simply unmatched in the world, and it was a pleasure to spend time with him in Kentucky capturing these photographs. Cheers to 70 years of Jimmy Russell.”

Fans can learn more about Jimmy’s legacy and history at the newly renovated Jimmy Russell Wild Turkey Experience in picturesque Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Reopened in spring 2024 and named in dedication to Jimmy, each element of the new visitor center was designed to evoke his mentality, conviction and strength. With any luck, visitors might even catch Jimmy himself, often found in his favorite chair sharing his wisdom, cracking jokes, and telling stories.

“In my eyes, I’ve never worked a day in my life. The day I do, I’ll retire,” jokes Master Distiller Jimmy Russell. “Until then, I’m going to continue making the bourbon I love.”

Wild Turkey encourages you to celebrate this bourbon milestone responsibly. For more information on how Wild Turkey is celebrating Jimmy’s 70-year career, please visit www.wildturkeybourbon.com.