Wer in der Zeit vom 21. November bis zum 17. Dezember 2026 in der schottichen Speyside weilt, und dort eine Lokalität für eine kleine weihnachtliche Feier sucht, findet möglicherweise im Linn House die passende Örtlichkeit. Denn das Gästehaus von Chivas Brothers in Keith nimmt ab sofort Reservierungen für Gruppen von sechs bis 18 Personen für festliche Mittag- und Abendessen in der Weihnachtszeit entgegen. Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

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Christmas comes to Linn House with a festive dinner for local guests

Chivas Brothers’ guest house in Keith is taking bookings for festive lunches and dinners this Christmas

19th November 2026 – Linn House, Chivas Brothers’ guest house in Keith, is getting into the festive spirit this year, inviting local guests to celebrate Christmas at the magnificent Victorian manor with a Festive Christmas Dinner, available from Saturday 21st

November to Thursday 17th December 2026.

The new festive lunches and dinners can be booked as private hire to be enjoyed exclusively. Guests sit down

to a three-course Christmas meal in the oak-panelled dining room, with no overnight stay needed.

Since opening as a whisky retreat in 2023, Linn House has hosted visitors keen to discover the region where

many of Chivas Brothers’ whiskies are made. The Victorian manor, with origins dating back to 1870, sits on the banks of the River Isla. Its interiors are inspired by Chivas Brothers’ distilleries across Scotland, and its whisky library features The Glenlivet,

Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and Aberlour.

Jenna Collins, Scotland Prestige Hospitality Manager at Chivas Brothers, said:

“Our guests come from all over the world, but Linn House is a Speyside house at heart. We love sharing the best of this area with them, and Christmas is the perfect time to welcome our neighbours in too.”

The house is a part of the local tourism scene. Its team plans guests’ trips around Speyside, including distillery

visits, fly-fishing at Ballindalloch Castle and golf at local links courses, while the resident chef cooks with fresh, locally sourced produce. The Christmas dinners enable Linn House to be enjoyed all year round by a wider audience, alongside private stays

and events throughout the year.

Jenna added:

“We want Linn House to be part of the community around it, not just a place people visit from afar. Whether it’s a whisky retreat, a family get-together, friends catching up or a team Christmas lunch, we’d love people from Keith and across Speyside to come

and see the house for themselves.”

The details

What: Festive Christmas Dinner, a private lunch or dinner at Linn House

When: Saturday 21st November to Thursday 17th December 2026, afternoon or evening, with flexible timings

Where: Linn House, Keith, Speyside

Who: Groups of six to 18, whether family, friends or colleagues. Every booking is a private hire.

Price: £90 per person, including a welcome drink, three courses with wine, and coffee and a digestif.

Further drinks are available from the whisky bar.

Bookings and enquiries: Linn.house@pernod-ricard.com.