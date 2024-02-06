Anlässlich der Wiedereröffnung der Brennerei erscheint Port Ellen Gemini

Anlässlich der Wiedereröffnung der Brennerei im nächsten Monat veröffentlicht Destillerie-Inhaber Diageo mit Port Ellen Gemini den älteste Single Malt Scotch Whisky, der jemals direkt aus Port Ellen erschien.

Port Ellen Gemini ist ein Set aus zwei Flaschen und auf 274 Exemplare limitiert. Der 44 Jahre alte Whisky reifte zunächst in drei Fässern aus europäischer Eiche, die im Jahr 1978 befüllt wurden. Der Malt wurde dann aufgeteilt, um ihn dann in zwei unterschiedlichen Weisen reifen zu lassen.

Ein Teil lagerte weiter in den ursprünglichen Fässern und wurde dann als Port Ellen Gemini Original abgefüllt. Der zweite Teil wurde in ein Port Ellen remnant cask umgefüllt und kam dann als Port Ellen Gemini Remnant in die Flasche (die exakten Details dieses Fasses finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung).

Port Ellen Gemini wird in einem aufklappbaren, verspiegelten Verpackung präsentiert. Diese enthält zwei 70-cl-Kristalldekanter, die Flaschenverschlüsse bestehen aus jeweils einem Stück der Fässer, in denen der Single Malt zum Schluss reifte. Port Ellen Gemini ist ab Mitte März weltweit zu einem UVP von £45,000 (einschließlich Zöllen und Steuern im Vereinigten Königreich, das wären mehr als 52.000 €) erhältlich. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter https://www.diageorareandexceptional.com/ww/port-ellen-gemini

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

PORT ELLEN RELEASES TWIN WHISKIES TO MARK THE TRAILBLAZING REIMAGINING OF THE HISTORIC DISTILLERY THIS SPRING

Port Ellen Gemini is a set of two illuminating dimensions of Port Ellen using a pioneering finish

LONDON, 6th FEBRUARY 2024 – Iconic Islay distillery Port Ellen proudly presents Port Ellen Gemini, a set of two extraordinary expressions released to coincide with the reopening of the distillery, as a testament to its rich past and auspicious future.

Port Ellen Gemini, the oldest ever Single Malt Scotch Whisky released directly from Port Ellen, was created to mark the reopening of this legendary distillery this March. Closed for over forty years, Port Ellen will be born again as a distillery re-envisioned for the future, to push the boundaries of experimentation in Scotch Whisky with a mission to investigate the mysterious flavours of smoke.

The set of two bottles, of which there are just 274, draws on the magic of Port Ellen distillery’s past for future generations. The 44-Year-Old whisky was drawn from three exceptional 1978 European oak casks, specifically selected long ago for this new experiment, before being split into two whiskies which took diverging paths of maturation.

Port Ellen Gemini Original is an exquisite Whisky matured in reserve European Oak butts, longer than any previous release from this cult icon, and left in its original splendour. This untouched whisky from the 1978 casks has smooth, sweet, salty, and smoky characteristics allowing an appreciation of Port Ellen distillery’s time-honoured craft and the characterful Islay smoke. Whisky expert Charles Maclean said of the release: “The expression has classic Port Ellen character and its surprisingly high strength for its age lends vitality to both aroma and taste.”

Port Ellen Gemini Remnant, the second of these twin whiskies, embarked on a new maturation journey within the Port Ellen remnant cask. A feature of every distillery, the remnant cask is used to measure excess spirit from a filling run. The Port Ellen remnant cask is likely to have touched some of the distillery’s most historic whiskies and has now been used in the final finishing journey of Port Ellen Gemini Remnant. Saved by a group of Islay distillers at the close of Port Ellen in 1983 and sheltered for 40 years, the cask was recovered and re-seasoned, setting new life in motion through the innovative finish of the 44-Year-Old Port Ellen. This finishing technique imbues Port Ellen Gemini Remnant with a golden garment of sea salt, smoke, dried fruit and oak. Charles Maclean commented: “Further finishing has markedly increased the flavour profile of this uniquely finished expression.”

Port Ellen Gemini will form the centrepiece of the distillery guest experience, made available from mid-March when the distillery stills will fire once again. Soon to be revealed will be further detail on this re-envisaged icon, and the ground-breaking experience within that explores the mysteries of flavour through the investigation of smoke.

Master Blender Craig Wilson said:

“Marking the return of this iconic distillery, and a new light in its future, Port Ellen Gemini is true taste of a legend reborn – a never before seen release of two unique and priceless expressions of a much-revered whisky, inspired by our rarest cask.”

He continued to say:

“Port Ellen Gemini invites whisky connoisseurs to compare and contrast a twin pair of 1978 Scotch whiskies, shared in its original form and finished expression. The finish is nothing short of historical: an extraordinary remnant cask that cradled three decades of Port Ellen spirit, now restored and revived, a worthy touch to this rare Scotch. It is a fitting tribute to the past and future as Port Ellen returns once again.”

Presented in an unfolding, mirrored case, Port Ellen Gemini holds two 70cl crystal decanters featuring sections of each of the treasured casks, that nurtured this precious Single Malt, within the stoppers. Port Ellen Gemini is available globally at an RRSP of GBP £45,000 (inclusive of duties and taxes in the UK).

Registration is now open to enquire about acquiring the highly limited release through Diageo’s private client team. Only 274 sets of Port Ellen Gemini will be available worldwide, released from mid-March when the distillery returns.

For more information, visit www.diageorareandexceptional.com/ww/port-ellen-gemini