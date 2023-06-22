Donnerstag, 22. Juni 2023, 15:39:55
Suche auf Seite
BlendsNeue WhiskysSchottland

Ballantines x RZA – A stay true lifestyle: The RZA und Ballantine’s mit einer neuen Partnerschaft

Bring Da Ruckus: Beide würdigen 50 Jahre Hip-Hop und 30 Jahre „Enter the 36 Chambers“ in einer Zusammenarbeit mit vier Drops

Anlässlich des 50-jährigen Jubiläums des Hip-Hop und des 30-jährigen Jubiläums des Wu-Tang Clan Debütalbums „Enter the 36 Chambers“ kooperieren die Scotch Whisky Marke Ballantine’s und Hip-Hop-Legende und Wu-Tang Clan member The RZA. Das erste Resultat dieser Zusammenarbeit, genannt Drop 1, ist der limitierte Plattenspieler Ballantine’s x Crosley, abgerundet durch eine Ballantine’s Special Edition.

Insgesamt sind vier dieser Drops angekündigt, Drop 1 kann ab Freitag, den 30. Juni, erworben werden, wie bei Ballantine’s zu lesen ist.

Über die Zusammenarbeit sagte RZA:

“My 90s slogan was keep it real, and that’s what staying true is all about; live your life with no boundaries, break expectations and embrace what makes you, you.

“When I was up in the Highlands with Ballantine’s, I came to realise that making whisky is like making a song, you need the right amount of sweetness and punch to make a good blend. When the elements come together, it’s a harmony. Not only does this work for good whisky, but it also works for life too; if you celebrate your own journey and keep it real, you can do amazing things.”

Sourcegrm daily
Vorheriger Artikel
Serge verkostet: Weitere World Whiskys
Nächster Artikel
Slyrs mit Sonderedition zum Tag des Deutschen Whiskys

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -

Ready to drink News

Beliebte Postings

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2023 Whiskyexperts GmbH