Ballantines x RZA – A stay true lifestyle: The RZA und Ballantine’s mit einer neuen Partnerschaft

Anlässlich des 50-jährigen Jubiläums des Hip-Hop und des 30-jährigen Jubiläums des Wu-Tang Clan Debütalbums „Enter the 36 Chambers“ kooperieren die Scotch Whisky Marke Ballantine’s und Hip-Hop-Legende und Wu-Tang Clan member The RZA. Das erste Resultat dieser Zusammenarbeit, genannt Drop 1, ist der limitierte Plattenspieler Ballantine’s x Crosley, abgerundet durch eine Ballantine’s Special Edition.

Insgesamt sind vier dieser Drops angekündigt, Drop 1 kann ab Freitag, den 30. Juni, erworben werden, wie bei Ballantine’s zu lesen ist.

Über die Zusammenarbeit sagte RZA:

“My 90s slogan was keep it real, and that’s what staying true is all about; live your life with no boundaries, break expectations and embrace what makes you, you.

“When I was up in the Highlands with Ballantine’s, I came to realise that making whisky is like making a song, you need the right amount of sweetness and punch to make a good blend. When the elements come together, it’s a harmony. Not only does this work for good whisky, but it also works for life too; if you celebrate your own journey and keep it real, you can do amazing things.”