Benromach veröffentlicht 40 Year Old 2022 Release

Benromach veröffentlicht heute das zweite Batch ihres 40 Jahre alten Single Malts. Benromach 40 Year Old 2022 Release wurde mit einer Fassstärke von 57,6 % und natürlicher Farbe abgefüllt und reifte über vier Jahrzehnte in Sherryfässern. Der Preis für diese Abfüllung ist mit £2,000 angegeben (etwa 2.350 €), dieser kann jedoch aufgrund lokaler Steuern und Einfuhrzölle auf den verschiedenen Märkten variieren.

Näheres zum Benromach 40 Year Old 2022 Release finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BENROMACH LAUNCHES SECOND ANNUAL RELEASE OF 40 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT FOLLOWING ‘BEST IN SHOW’ HONOUR

Benromach Distillery in Speyside has announced it will be launching its second annual release of Benromach 40 Year Old on Tuesday 19 July, with just over 1,000 bottles of this rare, single malt available to whisky enthusiasts globally.

The launch follows a prestigious award win for Benromach 40 Year Old at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022, where it won ‘Best in Show’.

Bottled at a cask strength of 57.6% and natural colour, Benromach 40 Year Old, 2022 release, spent over four decades maturing in sherry casks. The result is an exquisite single malt and the distillery’s oldest annual release.

With hints of roasted hazelnuts, baked apple, dark chocolate and mature oak, this newly released Benromach 40 Year Old builds on the rich ginger and stewed fruit aromas displayed in its first annual batch release.

Keith Cruickshank, Distillery Manager at Benromach, said:

“This rare whisky truly is something special and reflects the nuance and character of the casks it has been matured in. Fragrant cinnamon and ginger spices complement flavours of Seville oranges, sweet Morello cherries, stewed berries and a hint of roasted hazelnut. This is combined with baked apple, liquorice, subtle black pepper and rich dark chocolate notes, before finishing with forest fruits and mature oak.”

The single malt is displayed in a striking black stained solid oak wooden box with copper- coloured detailing and printed metal plaques. The dark amber single malt is presented in the bespoke Benromach bottle which features a heavily embossed and gold foiled label to complete the quality feel.

Benromach 40 Year Old 2022 is priced at £2,000. Prices in international markets may vary due to local taxes and import duties.

Tasting Notes

Benromach 40 Year Old 2022 is natural in colour, non-chill filtered and is bottled at cask strength – 57.6% ABV.

Colour: Dark Amber

Aromas: Fragrant cinnamon and ginger spices with Seville orange. Stewed red berries develop with a hint of roasted hazelnut.

Palate: Sweet Morello cherry flavours combine with baked apple and liquorice Rich dark chocolate notes leading to fruitcake and subtle black pepper.

Finish: Full with forest fruits and mature oak.

Maturation: Sherry Casks

RRP: £2,000