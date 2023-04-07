BIG PEAT-zeria Whisky Tasting im Rahmen von Fèis Ìle 2023

Nicht wenige unserer Leser fahren zum Fèis Ìle 2023 nach Islay – und für diese mag ein Tasting von Douglas Laing recht gelegen kommen, das der unabhängige Abfüller für seine Marke Big Peat in Bowmore am 26. Mai und 27. Mai veranstalten wird. Das BIG PEAT-zeria Whisky Tasting bietet fünf interessante Varianten der Blended Islay Malts sowie Pizza-Gerichte zu den einzelnen Drams. Kostenpunkt: 45 Pfund.

BIG PEAT-zeria Whisky Tasting

SAMPLE FIVE SMOKY DRAMS ALONGSIDE SPECTACULAR PAIRED PIZZA DISHES

Join Big Peat’s Ambassador in Peatzeria, Bowmore, for a slice of the finest that Islay has to offer in celebration of Fèis Ìle 2023! Prepare to sample five smoky drams paired with spectacular pizza dishes… including Big Peat Fèis Ìle 2023 and Big Peat Sherry Storm! Join us at one of the two available sessions to discover more about our peat-packed Malts and enjoy being guided through an outstanding Islay flavour experience.

1. Rock Island 14-years-old Sherry Edition, 46.8%

2. Big Peat Islay Malt Scotch Whisky, 46% ABV

3. Big Peat Fèis Ìle 2023 Limited Edition, 48%

4. Big Peat Sherry Storm Islay Malt Scotch Whisky, 50% ABV

5. Old Particular Islay Single Malt Single Cask, 48.4%

This exclusive tasting event, hosted by Douglas Laing Brand Ambassador Dougal Barr, is extremely limited, grab your ticket today and join us on Islay to discover more!

Big Peat’s Whisky Tasting

Ticket Price: £45.00

Date: Friday 26th May OR Saturday 27th May

Time: 15:00-17:00

Location: Peatzeria Restaurant, 22 Shore Street, Bowmore, Islay, PA43 7LB

Book now!