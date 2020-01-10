Freitag, 10. Januar 2020, 18:04:36
Black Bottle Blended Scotch Whisky bringt wieder 10 Jahre alte Abfüllung

Die Abfüllung wird noch in diesem Monat in UK auf den Markt kommen - nach 10 Jahren Pause

Glenallachie for whic

Ein interessanter Relaunch steht bevor: Noch in diesem Monat will Black Bottle eine 10 Jahre gereifte ABfüllung auf den Markt bringen. Die 1998 erstmals erschienene Black Bottle Variante mit ihrem starken Islay-Einfluss wurde 2010 eingestellt und soll nun, nach 10 Jahren, wieder neue Fans finden.

Der mit 40% vol. abgefüllte Blended Scotch Malt soll in der Nase Noten von Rauch, Honig, Frucht und Vanille bieten, am Gaumen dann süße Eichennoten, weiche Früchte, Rauch und Gewürze. Der Marktpreis in UK beträgt 28 Pfund, umgerechnet etwas über 30 Euro.

Hier noch ein Statement von Laura Thomson, Global Brand Manager von Black Bottle:

“Fans of Black Bottle have had to wait a long time for a new release, so we wanted to make sure that this one was pretty special. We are passionate about our whiskies and take our time making sure that what we produce will be loved by new and loyal audiences alike. The last Black Bottle 10 was a big hit and we think this is even better, so make sure you get it while stocks last.”

