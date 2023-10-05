Neu: Black Bottle Captain’s Cask – mit Rum Finish

Eine neue Black Bottle Abfüllung ist gestern der Öffentlichkeit präsentiert worden, der Black Bottle Captain’s Cask, ein in karibischen Rumfässern gefinishter Blended Scotch Whisky.

Abgefüllt wird der Black Bottle Captain’s Cask mit 46,3% vol. Alkoholstärke und ohne eine Altersangabe. In UK kostet die Flasche 29 Pfund, umgerechnet sind das ca. 33 Euro.

Geschmacklich findet man in ihm laut dem Hersteller, der Distell Group (dem auch die Destillerien Bunnahabhain, Deanston und Tobermory gehören) Noten von frischer Ananas, Demerara-Zucker, Kokosnuss, Vanille, geröstetem Malz und sanftem Rauch in der Nase. Am Gaumen folgen Eindrücke von Passionsfrucht, Papaya, angekohlter Eiche, gesalzenem Karamell, Haselnüssen mit Schokomantel, einem Hauch von Kaffee und etwas reifer Ananas.

Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender für Black Bottle, sagt über die neue Abfüllung:

Captain’s Cask combines smooth, older grain with intense, explosive malts for a powerful yet balanced taste alongside our signature Black Bottle smoky tail. The Alchemy Series is all about experimentation and finding flavour combinations in unlikely places. That’s why Captain’s Cask combination of rum finished malt and bourbon matured grain is the perfect new addition to the range, offering customers a new whisky experience to enjoy. I’m excited for whisky drinkers to try it for themselves and tell us what they think!