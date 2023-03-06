Serge verkostet: Blends und Blended Malts

|Zaubertrank (46%, Signatory Vintage and The Whisky Druid, blended malt scotch, 2022)
|85
|Islay Mist 10 yo (40%, OB, blended Scotch, +/-2022)
|85
|Naked Malt (40, OB, blended scotch malt, ‚extra-matured in naked first fill sherry casks‘, 2022)
|83
|Black Bottle ‚Andean Oak‘ (46.3%, OB, blend, alchemy series, 2022)
|78
|SRV5 8 yo (48.5%, Thompson Bros., blended malt, 2022)
|88
|Highland Journey (46%, Hunter Laing, blended malt, +/-2022)
|80
|Hebridean Journey (46%, Hunter Laing, blended malt, +/-2022)
|84
|Saturnalia Sponge 20 yo (47.2%, WhiskySponge, blended malt, 868 bottles, 2021)
|87
|St Bridget’s Kirk 8 yo ‚Batch #4‘ (48.9%, Hannah Whisky Merchants, blended malt, Amarone finish, 145 bottles, 2023)
|85
|Velvet Fig 25 yo (42.3%, Wemyss Malts, blended malt, sherry casks, 5000 bottles, 2020)
|89
|Blended Malt 34 yo 1988/2022 (47.4%, Spheric Spirits, blended malt, refill hogshead, cask #10, 336 bottles)
|89