Serge verkostet: Blends und Blended Malts

Eine bunte Mischung aus elf Abfüllungen inklusive einem Zaubertrank, mit Höhen und Tiefen in den Bewertungen

Ohne eine bestimmter Reihenfolge verkostet Serge Valentin heute die elf Blends und Blended Malts, über deren Herkunft es nicht viel zu sagen gibt. Denn darüber, aus welchen schottischen Destillerien die Spirit stammen, die dann zu einem Whisky vermählt wurden, geben die Labels der heutigen Kandidaten keinerlei Auskünfte. Mal wird die Herkunfts-Region benannt, mal entstand ein Zaubertrank. Das Verkostungs-Vergnügen auf Whiskyfun ist dadurch nicht eingeschränkter als bei Whiskys, deren Herkunft klar nachvollziehbar ist. Die heutige Elf des Tages und ihre Bewertungen mit Höhen und Tiefen:

AbfüllungPunkte

Zaubertrank (46%, Signatory Vintage and The Whisky Druid, blended malt scotch, 2022)85
Islay Mist 10 yo (40%, OB, blended Scotch, +/-2022)85
Naked Malt (40, OB, blended scotch malt, ‚extra-matured in naked first fill sherry casks‘, 2022)83
Black Bottle ‚Andean Oak‘ (46.3%, OB, blend, alchemy series, 2022)78
SRV5 8 yo (48.5%, Thompson Bros., blended malt, 2022)88
Highland Journey (46%, Hunter Laing, blended malt, +/-2022)80
Hebridean Journey (46%, Hunter Laing, blended malt, +/-2022)84
Saturnalia Sponge 20 yo (47.2%, WhiskySponge, blended malt, 868 bottles, 2021)87
St Bridget’s Kirk 8 yo ‚Batch #4‘ (48.9%, Hannah Whisky Merchants, blended malt, Amarone finish, 145 bottles, 2023)85
Velvet Fig 25 yo (42.3%, Wemyss Malts, blended malt, sherry casks, 5000 bottles, 2020)89
Blended Malt 34 yo 1988/2022 (47.4%, Spheric Spirits, blended malt, refill hogshead, cask #10, 336 bottles)89
