Kingsbarns Distillery und Wemyss Malts in Zukunft ohne Überverpackungen

“From day one we wanted to create a spirits business that acted with real stewardship and care for the environment. That came from an innate sense of responsibility. For instance, 100% of the electricity consumed at our Kingsbarns and Darnley’s Gin distilleries and visitor centres come from our own hydro schemes.

“We also try to source our ingredients as locally as possible, from Fife Barley for our whisky to botanicals foraged from the East Neuk shoreline and grown in our expanded cottage garden. Removing cartons and boxes from our products will have a huge impact and was a logical next step for us to continue our green pathway.

“Consumers are rightly demanding more sustainable products so we’re hoping they’ll be receptive to the decision.”

William Wemyss