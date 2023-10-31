Wemyss Malts bringt A Quarter Passed auf den Markt

Das Familienunternehmen und Whiksy-Hersteller Wemyss Malts stellt in dieser Woche eine neue Abfüllung innerhalb der Limited Collection vor. A Quarter Passed ist ein 25 Jahre alte Blended Malt, der in ehemaligen Bourbonfässern reifte.

Notes

Nose: Vanilla and coconut are supported by aromas of hibiscus, lemon zest and milk chocolate

Palate: Honeyed sweet nectarines, toffee, creme brulee and marshmallow

Finish: Warming cinnamon, spice and a tingle of freshly grated ginger

Verwendet wurden Single Malts aus ganz Schottland, die Head of production Isabella Wemyss auswählte. Abgefüllt in Fassstärke mit 53,6 % Vol. und ohne Kühlfiltrierung und Färbung, erreichen insgesamt 1.500 Flaschen den Markt. Sein Preis beträgt £235, den der Online-Shop von Wemyss Malts in 274,95 € umrechnet.