PR: Wemyss Malts veröffentlicht neue Abfüllungen

Sechs neue Abfüllungen von Wemyss Malts sind heute vom Familienunternehmen vorgestellt worden – in einer Presseaussendung, die wir hier gerne mit Ihnen teilen. Die neuen Abfüllungen stammen aus den Brennereien Strathclyde (Grain), Glenrothes, Blair Athol, Glen Keith und Glen Moray und wurden zwischen 1991 und 2005 destilliert.

Über den Deutschlandstart der vier für die EU angekündigten Bottlings werden wir Sie im Fall des Falles noch extra informieren, sobald wir hierzu Infos vom Importeur erhalten. Bitte beachten Sie, dass eine Abfüllung (Clove Studded Oranges) nur über den Wemyss Webshop zu beziehen ist.

Hier jedenfalls einmal die englischsprachige Presseaussendung des Familienbetriebs aus Edinburgh:

Wemyss Malts Release Extremely Rare Single Cask Whiskies

The team at Wemyss Malts believes that much of the malt whisky terminology can be difficult to decipher, even for a knowledgeable consumer. The expressions from the Wemyss Malt whisky range are boldly named using the aromas and tastes of the whiskies to uniquely identify each bottling. The six new single casks follow this naming convention and have intriguing descriptive names to entice whisky drinkers.

In addition to their flavour led names each label is colour coded to match the flavour category it falls under: Sweet, Spicy, Smoky, Rich, Light and Oily.

This wave of releases will be in a new design, the updated packaging includes a bespoke decanter bottle, ornately illustrated labels and gift box.

Each cask has yielded only a few hundred bottles and the resulting unique whiskies are extremely rare.

Prices noted are approximate suggested retail per 750ml:

Bananas and Cream : This light single cask is a grain whisky from Strathclyde distillery. Distilled in 2005 and bottled in 2021. Priced at £88. Key tasting note: Sweet banana ice cream, meringue, lemon balm and iced buns.

: This light single cask is a grain whisky from Strathclyde distillery. Distilled in 2005 and bottled in 2021. Priced at £88. Key tasting note: Sweet banana ice cream, meringue, lemon balm and iced buns. Clove Studded Oranges : From Speyside, Glenrothes distillery. Distilled in 1996 and bottled in 2021, with only 187 bottles. Available only through www.wemyssmalts.com (£200)). Key tasting note: Rich, deep orange flavours laced with intense cloves, dried fruits and muscovado sugar.

: From Speyside, Glenrothes distillery. Distilled in 1996 and bottled in 2021, with only 187 bottles. Available only through www.wemyssmalts.com (£200)). Key tasting note: Rich, deep orange flavours laced with intense cloves, dried fruits and muscovado sugar. Jam on Toast : This spicy single cask is from the Highland distillery of Blair Athol. Distilled in 1991 and bottled in 2021, this single malt is a majestic 30 years old. 226 bottles. This bottling is a Cask Club members’ exclusive (£300). Key tasting note: Sweet rich fruit flavours with a slight savoury edge evokes an array of rich fruits; plum and orange jam with sultanas. Complex wood spices give a peppery and spicy depth.

: This spicy single cask is from the Highland distillery of Blair Athol. Distilled in 1991 and bottled in 2021, this single malt is a majestic 30 years old. 226 bottles. This bottling is a Cask Club members’ exclusive (£300). Key tasting note: Sweet rich fruit flavours with a slight savoury edge evokes an array of rich fruits; plum and orange jam with sultanas. Complex wood spices give a peppery and spicy depth. Kiwi and Chilli : From Speyside, Glenrothes Distillery. Distilled in 1996, with 282 bottles (£225). Key tasting notes: Kiwi fruits with a spicy Jalapeños kick. Sweet, glazed doughnuts, shortcake and provides a cereal rich depth. Honey rich sweetness balances the zesty exotic fruit and chilli spice.

: From Speyside, Glenrothes Distillery. Distilled in 1996, with 282 bottles (£225). Key tasting notes: Kiwi fruits with a spicy Jalapeños kick. Sweet, glazed doughnuts, shortcake and provides a cereal rich depth. Honey rich sweetness balances the zesty exotic fruit and chilli spice. Sweet Disposition: From Speyside, Glen Keith Distillery. Distilled in 1996 with 492 bottles (£200). Tasting notes: Light and enticingly sweet with eucalyptus honey, pear drops Moffat toffee, lime cordial and strawberry laces. Glazed doughnuts, shortcake and provides a cereal rich depth.

From Speyside, Glen Keith Distillery. Distilled in 1996 with 492 bottles (£200). Tasting notes: Light and enticingly sweet with eucalyptus honey, pear drops Moffat toffee, lime cordial and strawberry laces. Glazed doughnuts, shortcake and provides a cereal rich depth. Ultimate Apple Pie: This sweet single cask is from Speyside, Glen Moray distillery. Distilled in 1996 and bottled in 2021. Priced at £150. Tasting notes: Rich and stewed apple pie with allspice and sweetened short crust pastry. Zesty green grapes, candy chews and white icing. The sweetness shifts to a drier note with an effervescent, fizzy mouthfeel.

William Wemyss, Founder and Managing Director at Wemyss Malts, commented:

“Winter is all about treasuring time with loved ones over the festive period, with this in mind our latest selection of single casks convey an assortment of fortifying and warming flavours. With this assortment of single casks from the spritely and sweet ‘Ultimate Apple Pie’ to the incredibly decadent Glenrothes aptly named “Clove Studded Oranges” and the show stopping 30 year old Blair Athol named “Jam on Toast” we truly have something to please all whisky fans.

Four of the six bottlings will be available in selected retailers in the UK, EU and key Asian markets.

Kirsty Mackinnon, Brand Manager, Wemyss Malts, commented:

“We have selected one very special bottling; a 30 year old Blair Athol named “Jam on Toast” to be an exclusive release to our Wemyss Malts Cask Club members. Anyone interested may join the Cask Club free via our website. Whether you are a newcomer to whisky or an experienced imbiber the Wemyss Malts Cask Club also aims to delight and enlighten with regular features and competitions.”

“Jam on Toast” joins 6 new single cask bottlings that have been released online and to selected retailers in the UK, EU and Asian markets. Four Speyside single malts, one Highland single malt, one lowland single malts and one single grain whisky make up the new release. Each cask has been selected by Isabella Wemyss, Director of Production, each bottling has a descriptive name illustrating the whisky’s character and have been bottled non-chill-filtered and in their naturally colour. They are limited to only a few hundred bottles with suggested retail prices ranging from £88 to £300. Full detail of these single casks can be found of the Wemyss Malts website.