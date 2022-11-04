Wemyss Whiskys mit neuem Markenauftritt und -konzept: Vivid Expressions in Whisky

Bei Wemyss Malts, dem unabhängigen Abfüller, der auch Besitzer der Kingsbarns Distillery in den Lowlands ist, hat man nach längerer Planung ein neues Gesamtkonzept für den Auftritt der eigenen Abfüllungen von Blends bis Single Malt entschieden. Die Range wird ab sofort unter dem Titel „Vivid Expressions in Whisky“ geführt, und dazu gibt es nicht auch einen neuen Auftritt im Web.

Die (unserer Meinung nach sehr gelungene) neue Webseite können Sie hier finden, untenstehend ein paar Worte von Wemyss Malts zum neuen Konzept:

VIVID EXPRESSIONS

After several months of planning, we are proud to unveil a beautiful new creative world for our portfolio of whiskies. Each of our collections now sits under the evocative and inviting title Vivid Expressions in Whisky. Whether it’s our Blended Malts or exclusive Single Casks, our meticulous approach to creating our whiskies has always been one of careful curation. We relish the possibilities that exist in whisky; an endlessly inspiring spectrum of nuance and character, flavour and finish.

As a team, we explore whisky through a creative and curious lens, and are ever-eager to welcome people in to experience the captivating world surrounding this spirit which we love so well.

It’s from this expertise and passion that thoughts around being Whisky Curators came about; it’s an evocative title which perfectly captures our way of doing things.

Why not enter our new Vivid World by clicking the link below?

