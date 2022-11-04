Benriach bringt den 16 yo wieder auf den Markt (mit Vorstellungs-Video)

Er war seit 2016 nicht mehr im Handel erhältlich – jetzt ist er wieder da: Der Benriach 16yo kehrt in die Regale zurück. Der mit 43% vol. abgefüllte Whisky der Speyside-Brennerei bildete lange Zeit das Herzstück der Core-Range und soll diese Aufgabe wieder übernehmen.

Das hat die Bennerei in ihrer Pressemeldung dazu zu sagen:

BENRIACH THE SIXTEEN RETURNS

Creative Speyside distillery, Benriach, has unveiled the ‘missing piece’ of its flavour-forward portfolio of Single Malts with the return of Benriach The Sixteen.

The three cask matured spirit comprises a renewed recipe of the iconic expression, which was previously one of Benriach’s most heavily decorated single malts, winning a host of industry accolades including Best Speyside Single Malt at the World Whisky Awards in 2015.

Missing from the portfolio since 2016, the return of the expression bridges the gap between its twelve year old and twenty one year old malts. Known for its long-standing tradition of distilling classic, peated and triple distilled whisky and a vast eclectic cask inventory sourced from around the world, the full Benriach portfolio has been artistically crafted by Master Blender Rachel Barrie and her team.

Rachel Barrie, Master Blender for Benriach, said:

“The return of Benriach The Sixteen is a very special moment for the distillery as it is one of our most treasured expressions. “Our signature Speyside style blossoms at ten years old, finding depth and richer layers of orchard fruit character as it turns sixteen. Our core flavour components of fruit, malt and oak become more concentrated, enriched with age at sixteen years old, bringing layers of stone fruit, smooth creamy malt, wild honey and nutty oak spice.”

Bottled at 43% ABV, Benriach The Sixteen is available to purchase from specialist retailers in select markets globally from November 2022.