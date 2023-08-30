Brora Iris: Ein Unikat und der mit 50 Jahren älteste Brora als Spende für die The Distillers One of One Charity Auction

Was für ein besonderer Whisky! Der Brora Iris ist eine Einzelausgabe des mit 50 Jahre bislang ältesten Whiskys aus der Destillerie Brora, und damit wohl auch seltenste Brora, der je vorgestellt wurde.

Er wird in einem 1,5 Liter Decanter und einer handgefertigten steinernen Skulptur präsentiert, die gemeinsam an das Auge einer Wildkatze erinnern sollen – und man erwartet sich bis zu 500.000 Pfund als Auktionsergebnis bei der The Distillers One of One Charity Auction.

Wer auch immer den Whisky ersteigert, der wird zusätzlich mit fünf Gästen von Diageo zu einem Besuch der Brennerei eingeladen werden – ebenfalls eine sehr exklusive Angelegenheit, da man dort keine öffentlichen Führungen durchführt.

in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung stellt Diageo, Besitzer der ikonischen und erst unlängst wiederbelebten Brora-Brennerei, diese Abfüllung vor:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

THE FIRST 50-YEAR-OLD AND OLDEST EVER BRORA, DONATED BY DIAGEO TO THE DISTILLERS ONE OF ONE CHARITY AUCTION

BRORA IRIS, AN HISTORIC SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY AND ONE-OF-A-KIND ART PIECE FROM ICONIC BRORA DISTILLERY, REPRESENTING THE EYE OF A SCOTTISH WILDCAT, CAPTURES THE AWAKENED SPIRIT OF THE DISTILLERY

LONDON, 30th August 2023: Brora Iris, a stunning work of art representing the eye of a Scottish Wildcat; the emblem of Brora Distillery, has been unveiled by Diageo. The 50-Year-Old Single Malt is expected to fetch between £250,000 – £500,000 at auction when it goes under the hammer on 5th October at Hopetoun House, Edinburgh in partnership with Sotheby’s.

This ultra-rare spirit, crafted by distillers at Brora five decades ago, is the oldest Brora Single Malt that has ever been bottled. Brora Iris is presented in a 1.5litre decanter and suspended within an imposing one-of-a-kind handcrafted stone sculpture and has been donated to The Distillers One of One Charity Auction by Diageo, the world’s leading Scotch whisky distiller.

Founded in 1819, Brora Distillery, in Sutherland, garnered early acclaim for the quality of its spirit and craftsmanship. When the stills fell silent in 1983, Brora soon earned world renown as one of the lost icons of the whisky world, with historic bottlings eagerly sought out by collectors to set auction records. In 2021 distilling recommenced at Brora after the distillery was meticulously restored as part of a major investment by Diageo, crafting new spirit for generations to come. It now welcomes small groups of visitors by-appointment only in limited numbers and releases highly sought-out capsules of historic whisky from its ‘ghost’ stock.

A collaboration by a number of highly skilled artists and craftspeople, the Brora Iris consists of a 1.5 litre decanter representing the wildcat’s iris, while the stone sculpture has been hewn from the same limestone that was used to build Brora Distillery, by Scotland based sculptor and artist Michelle De Bruin. Finally, it is crowned by a bronze wildcat figure, which acts as a key to the decanter, cast by one of the UK’s leading animalier sculptor’s Jonathan Knight. Together the piece creates a remarkable, never to be repeated, celebration of the skill, dedication and attention to detail that is the hallmark of Brora.

Drawn from a tiny capsule of Brora’s distilling past, this vanishingly rare ghost stock suspended in time, is from the celebrated year of 1972. Brora Iris Master Blender Dr Craig Wilson describes it as “a style that has come to define the Brora iconic status”, and was crafted only during fleeting periods of the distillery’s past. Whisky expert Charles Maclean, upon tasting the liquid, commented: “The aroma opens a door to the past and reveals Brora: perfectly presented, alive today and correct in every detail”. The eventual owner will also be invited to explore the reawakened distillery with five guests and be guided by distillery host Andrew Flatt through an exquisite tasting experience.

Jonny Fowle, Head of Whisky at Sotheby’s, said:

“It is with great pleasure that we are able to introduce Brora Iris. Few distilleries in the world conjure such majesty and awe as Brora and the opportunity that this one off art piece and incredible whisky presents puts this item as one of the top lots within the auction. Having tasted it myself, I can say that this is a truly exceptional Brora.”

Now in its second year, The Distillers One of One Charity Auction will take place at Hopetoun House, near Edinburgh, on Thursday 5th October 2023. The biennial series of auctions is led by The Distillers’ Charity, the philanthropic arm of The Worshipful Company of Distillers. The proceeds raised from the sale of the auction will be donated to the Distillers’ Charity, principally to the Youth Action Fund, dedicated to transforming the lives of young people in Scotland.

Commenting on the charity auction, Javier Ferrán, Diageo Chairman, said:

“We are delighted to be able to support The Distiller’s Charity with the donation of Brora Iris to the upcoming Distillers One of One auction. We look forward to seeing the industry’s contribution benefit the young people and communities that the charity supports across the length and breadth of Scotland.”

Bidding for Brora Iris will open 12th September 2023, closing in an event at the spectacular Hopetoun House, near Edinburgh, on Thursday 5th October. For more information, visit www.diageorareandexceptional.com