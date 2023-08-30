Tomintoul stellt neue Reihe von Single Malt Cask Finishes vor

Insgesamt sieben neue Abfüllungen der Speyside-Brennerei Tomintoul sind von derDestillerie heute für den europäischen Fachandel vorgestellt. Wie uns die Brennerei mitteilte, umfasst die Serie Bottlings, die zunächst in amerikanischen Eichenfässern reiften und dann mit unterschiedlichen Finishes versehen wurden: Rum Cask, PX-Cask, Cognac Cask, Merlot Cask, Pinot Cask, Tawny Port Cask, White Port Cask. Sie sind alle ohne Altersangabe mit 40% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, der Preis im britischen Handel beträgt 43 Pfund, umgerechnet 50 Euro.

Zu allen sieben haben wir die genaueren Infos erhalten, inklusive der Tasting Notes, die wir hier gerne mit Ihnen teilen. Zudem haben wir auf Nachfrage die Info erhalten, dass sechs der sieben Abfüllungen (ausgenommen das Rum Cask Finish) auch am deutschen Markt zu finden sind.

Tomintoul Distillery launches an innovative range of single malt cask finishes

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced an innovative new range of contemporary cask finishes launching this summer.

Handcrafted in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, each expression has been matured in exceptional American oak ex-bourbon casks, before being married and finished in a range of hand selected barrels sourced from esteemed wine and spirit-producing regions across the world.

Each bottled at 40% ABV, the non-age statement range offers a unique collection of beautifully rich, complex and full flavoured single malt Scotch whisky at an accessible price point.

The range consist of seven experimental single malts which are now available in select markets, each with an RRP of £43 –

Tomintoul Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, married and finished in hand selected Caribbean rum barrels

Tomintoul Cognac Cask Finish, married and finished in hand selected Cognac casks from France

Tomintoul Merlot married & finished in hand selected Merlot wine barrels from the Bordeaux region, France

Tomintoul Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish, married and finished in hand selected Pedro Ximénez sherry butts from Andalucía, Spain

Tomintoul Pinot Noir Cask Finish – finished in hand selected Pinot Noir wine barrels from Burgundy, France

Tomintoul Tawny Port Cask Finish, married & finished in hand selected Tawny Port barriques from Portugal

Tomintoul White Port Cash Finish, married and finished in specially selected white port barriques from Portugal

The experimental cask finish collection is currently available in select European markets.

Tomintoul Pedro Ximénez Cask Finish has launched exclusively on Tomintoul’s online shop, with more of the range expected to become available to UK consumers via the brand’s e-commerce site in early Autumn.

Visit www.TomintoulWhisky.com to find out more and shop the range at: shop.angusdundee.co.uk.

Tomintoul Caribbean Rum cask finish

Available now at select independent and specialist retailers

NOSE: Fresh and bright with aromas of raspberry blossom, coconut oil, Parma violets and custard Danish

PALATE: Layers of muscovado sugar, iced buns and cinder toffee bound with lotus biscuits, nougat and coconut cream

FINISH: Sweet butterscotch and chocolate eclairs fading into a warming cake spice linger

Tomintoul Cognac cask finish

Available now, via shop.angusdundee.co.uk and select independent and specialist retailers in the UK

NOSE: Light and lifted with aromas of chestnut, lemon rind, blossom honey and amaretti biscuits with hints of chamomile and fennel

PALATE: Sweet choux pastry and Chantilly cream mingled with sugared almonds, butterscotch, golden raisins and rolling tobacco

FINISH: Layers of white chocolate, panettoni and nutmeg fading into warming ginger spices

Tomintoul Merlot cask finish

Launching on shop.angusdundee.co.uk Autumn 2023

NOSE: Aromatic notes of fruit blossom and summer berries mixed with cinnamon buns, acacia honey and candied peels

PALATE: Sweet layers of Morello cherry jam, summer pudding and redcurrant jam cushioned with tobacco spices and cocoa powder

FINISH: Cosy cake spices and cappuccino foam fading into almond fingers and toasted pecans

Tomintoul Pedro Ximénez cask finish

Available now, via shop.angusdundee.co.uk

NOSE: Aromas of sweet treacle and dried figs mingled with malt loaf, raisins and baking spices

PALATE: Layers of fruit cake and banana bread followed by marzipan stuffed dates, toasted walnuts and sultanas with hints of clove and cinnamon

FINISH: Cosy notes of Danish pastries, cocoa powder and syrup sponge cake fading to a warming oak and tobacco linger

Tomintoul Pinot Noir cask finish

Available now, via shop.angusdundee.co.uk and select independent and specialist retailers in the UK

NOSE: A bouquet of summer berries and red grapes bound with filo pastry, baking spices and salted caramel

PALATE: Sweet layers of baked strawberry, blackcurrant liquorice, glace cherries and oat flapjacks structured with tobacco and oak spice

FINISH: Warming clove and wood spices mingled with bramble, vanilla pod and ginger biscuits

Tomintoul Tawny Port cask finish

Launching on shop.angusdundee.co.uk Autumn 2023

NOSE: Indulgent berry fruits, bramble jam and dark chocolate cushioned with nutmeg and cherry liqueur

PALATE: blueberries and Black Forest gateau bound with cosy oak spices and mocha coffee

FINISH: Maraschino cherries and thick cut marmalade fading into a clove and cinnamon linger

Tomintoul White Port cask finish

Launching on shop.angusdundee.co.uk Autumn 2023

NOSE: Tangy stone fruits and lychees mingled with lemon drizzle cake, vanilla pod and ginger biscuits

PALATE: Layers of apricot Danish, poached pears and tarte Tatin bound with black coffee, buttery malt and baking spices

FINISH: Sweet and warming with notes of Swiss roll and strawberry trifle fading into mocha and toasted nuts