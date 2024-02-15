Tomintoul bringt zwei neue Abfüllungen mit Cognac- und Madeira-Finish

Mit dem Tomintoul 14-year-old Cognac Cask Finish und dem Tomintoul 15-year-old Madeira Cask Finish stellt die Speyside-Destillerie von Angus Dundee Distillers heute zwei neue Abfüllungen vor, die sie selbst als „experimentelle Speyside-Abfüllugen“ betitelt. Master Distiller Robert Fleming hat für beide die Fässer ausgesucht, die danach mit jeweils 46% Alkoholstärke abgefüllt wurden.

Der Tomintoul 14-year-old Cognac Cask Finish ist 2009 destilliert und in französischen Cognacfässern gefinisht. Mit einer Auflage von 8,082 Flaschen wird er im britischen Handel 97 Pfund kosten.

6654 Flaschen gibt es vom 2008 destillierten Tomintoul 15-year-old Madeira Cask Finish, der nach der Reifung in Bourbonfässern in Madeirafässern sein Finish erhielt. Der Verkaufspreis dafür liegt bei 110 Pfund.

Wann diese beiden Abfüllungen auch den deutschen Markt erreichen, können wir zum Zeitpunkt des Erscheinens des Artikels noch nicht sagen.

Mehr Details und die Tasting Notes finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseinfo aus UK:

Tomintoul Distillery launches two new experimental Speyside expressions

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the launch of two limited-edition cask finishes:

Handcrafted in the picturesque Cairngorms National Park, each expression has an individual maturation profile, having been finished in casks carefully selected by Master Distiller Robert Fleming.

The Tomintoul 14-year-old Cognac Cask Finish (RRP £97) was distilled in 2009 and finished in casks handpicked in France. With a limited release of just 8,082 individually numbered bottles, its flavour profile is sweet and nutty with aromas of almond flan, baked in apricots, vanilla and cedarwood, and mingled with dark chocolate and pink peppercorn.

Only 6,654 individually numbered bottles of the Tomintoul 15-year-old Madeira Cask Finish (RRP £110) are available, with the single malt initially matured in ex-bourbon American oak before being finished in specially selected Madeira wine casks. Distilled in 2008, the expression is sweet and rich, with aromas of butterscotch, maple syrup and brambles, cushioned by ground coffee and dark chocolate.

The limited-run Tomintoul cask finishes have both been bottled at 46% alc/vol, non-chill filtered at natural colour, staying true to the whisky’s original characteristics.

Tomintoul Distillery is nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, within the whisky producing region of Speyside. The distillery, established in 1965, is named after the nearby village of Tomintoul, the highest village in the Highlands of Scotland.

