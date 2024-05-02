The Cairn veröffentlicht mit CRN57 Step Two eine neue, nur in der Brennerei erhältliche Abfüllung

Die Destillerie The Cairn (im Besitz von Gordon & MacPhail, so wie Benromach) hat mit dem CRN57 Step Two das zweite distillery exclusive Bottling in der CRN57-Serie veröffentlicht – einen 14 Jahre alten Blended Malt, der auf 458 Flaschen limitiert wurde (das entspricht der Höhe des Hügels namens Carn na Loinne, der der Destillerie am nächsten liegt, in Metern).

Der Geschmack des mit 43% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten und um 70 Pfund erhältlichen CRN57 Step Two wird wie folgt beschrieben: In der Nase reifer Apfel und Zimt sowie dem Aroma eines glimmenden Lagerfeuers. Am Gaumen dann voller Aromen von Zitrusfrüchten und Heidelbeeren, mit süßem Rauch und Beeren, abgerundet mit gemischten Nüssen und einer blumigen Note.

Hier die englischsprachige Presseaussendung mit weiteren Infos:

THE CAIRN RELEASES A NEW LIMITED-EDITION DISTILLERY EXCLUSIVE

Ahead of the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, The Cairn Distillery has today announced the release of CRN57 Step Two – a limited-edition 14 Years Old blended malt Scotch whisky, which marks the second step on the path to releasing its first single malt.

Available exclusively at the distillery, only 458 bottles of this limited-edition whisky are available. Celebrating the distillery’s breathtaking home in the Cairngorms, the number of bottles (458) matches the height, in metres, of the hill closest to the distillery; Carn na Loinne.

The Cairn builds on 127-years of whisky expertise of its owners, Gordon & MacPhail. Each of the CRN57 whiskies evoke the character and flavours that will be in evidence in the single malts currently being distilled and matured at The Cairn – providing an opportunity to taste the future today. The distillery sits just outside Grantown-on-Spey and is the first to be built in the area since the Cairngorms National Park was founded in 2003.

The Cairn sits on 57 degrees latitude from the equator and the CRN57 range features whiskies from 12 Years Old up to 70 Years Old, the oldest blended malt Scotch whisky in the world.

Step Two has been bottled at 43% ABV. On the nose, ripe apple and cinnamon with bonfire embers. Bursting with flavours of citrus and blueberry, with sweet smoke and berries, finishing with mixed nuts and a floral edge.

Stuart Urquhart, Director of Operations, remarked:

“Step Two is the next in the series of releases that will take us towards the Cairn’s first single malts. It will provide visitors with a taste of what’s to come and with only a handful of bottles available, we expect this to be a popular release”.

CRN57 Step Two can be purchased at a UK RRP of £70, exclusively at The Cairn Distillery.

The Distillery is open all year round, visitor experiences start at £25, with three options for tours available.

For more information on CRN57 Step Two or to book your trip to The Cairn Distillery, please visit: www.thecairndistillery.com.