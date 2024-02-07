Bruichladdich bringt die Luxury Redefined Series – 18 Aged Years und 30 Aged Years bilden den Anfang (mit Video)

In einer neuen Serie von Whiskys mit Altersstatement bringt die Islay-Destillerie Bruichladdich zunächst zwei Neuheiten auf den Markt: Den Bruichladdich Eighteen Aged Years und den Bruichladdich Thirty Aged Years. Eine dritte Abfüllung, ein Bruichladdich 21yo, wird noch in diesem Jahr, allerdings exklusiv für den Global Travel Retail erscheinen.

Die Verpackungen sind aus 100% Recycling-Papier gestaltet – und schmiegen sich wie eine Hülle an die Flasche an, wie das Imagevideo (das die beiden Abfüllungen auch als den Beginn einer neuen Ära bei Bruichladdich beschreibt) zeigt:

Bruichladdich Eighteen Aged Years

Der Bruichladdich Eighteen Aged Years kostet auf der Webseite 150 Pfund, ist mit 50% vol. Alkohol abgefüllt und wird wie folgt beschrieben:

Der Bruichladdich Eighteen reifte ausschließlich auf Islay, hauptsächlich in ehemaligen Bourbonfässern und einer kleinen Anzahl Weinfässern, und ist der Inbegriff von Bruichladdichs charakteristischem, ungetorftem Hausstil. Vollmundig und wunderschön duftend, öffnen sich in der Nase Noten von Honig, Butterscotch und Zitrusorange, mit einem Gemisch aus tropischen Früchten und geröstetem, mildem Eichenholz, das am Gaumen nachklingt.

„This is an ultra-high provenance single malt. Every single element of The Bruichladdich Eighteen – from the specific harvest and barely varietals used to the exact casks it has matured in – is fully traceable. Which, for a whisky of this age, is quite incredible.

18 years ago, we distilled spirit from our first ever crop of home-grown Islay barley and our passion to diversify and champion our cereal growing programme has never wavered. It’s about making delicious whisky with real provenance which also benefits our community – and The Bruichladdich Eighteen is the embodiment of this ethos.” Adam Hannett, Head Distiller Bruichladdich

Die Tasting Notes:

Nose: Beautifully fragrant with ripe peach and honeysuckle, hints of violet and lavender come through on the nose – balanced with vanilla and creamed coconut from the toasted American oak. A medley of tropical fruit comes to fore, with melon, peaches, apricot, and vibrant citrus, while the influence of the oak brings honey, caramel vanilla custard and rich crème brulee.

Palate: Luxurious and viscous, honey, butterscotch and fresh fruits coat the palate, followed by cereal notes of sweet, syrup soaked porridge, barley sugar and toasted oak. Vibrant tropical fruit and the subtle presence of toasted oak with a hint of leather follow, with honeycomb adding to the smooth, sweet character.

Finish: The quintessential character of Bruichladdich single malt comes through on the finish. The 18 Year Old has the classic minerality for which Bruichladdich is renowned, perfectly balanced with oak, stoned fruit and a delicate floral bouquet.

Bruichladdich Thirty Aged Years

Deutlich ambitionierter bepreist ist die zweite, wesentlich ältere Abfüllung: Um 1.500 Pfund gibt es den Bruichladdich Thirty Aged Years, der mit 43,2% vol. Alkoholgehalt in die Flasche kam. Seine Beschreibung in unserer Übersetzung:

Der Bruichladdich Thirty hat seine gesamte Reifezeit in handverlesenen, außergewöhnlich seltenen Ex-Bourbon-Fässern verbracht. The Bruichladdich Thirty, ein limitierter und raffinierter Single Malt Scotch Whisky, wird mit 43,2 % abgefüllt und bringt die Süße von geröstetem Eichenholz, Honig und weicher Vanille zum Vorschein. Zart und doch komplex ergänzt ein Hauch dunkler Schokolade das elegante florale Profil der Spirituose, während der sanfte Einfluss der Meeresluft nachklingt – eine subtile Anspielung auf die Reifung des Whiskys ausschließlich auf der Insel Islay.

„This 30 year old single malt not only celebrates the resurrection of our Victorian distillery but pays homage to the men who laid down this spirit three decades ago.

The future of Bruichladdich was uncertain in the early 1990s. From the brink of permanent closure to now the largest private employer on Islay, Bruichladdich Distillery and the local community has slowly rebuilt and flourished over the past three decades – all while this spirit has quietly matured.” Adam Hannett, Head Distiller Bruichladdich

Auch hier noch die Tasting Notes:

Nose: The gentle influence of oak opens on the nose, bringing notes of coconut, wild gorse flowers, Brazil nuts and a hint of vanilla. Subtle floral notes of geranium and rose are paired with pear drops and candied lemons, with soft spices and a whisper of cinnamon complementing Bruichladdich’s signature maritime character.

Palate: The delicate sweetness of toasted oak comes to the fore, followed by light fruits, honey, fudge and a hint of leather. The gentle floral profile opens with time, revealing an immense depth of flavour. The American oak shapes the softness of the flavour, with the delicate salty tang of fresh Islay sea air unmistakable on the palate.

Finish: The spirit’s all-Islay maturation has a significant influence on the finish, with a vibrant tang of sea salt balanced with warm oak, while soft vanilla and sweet coconut lingers.

Wenn die beiden Abfüllungen offiziell in Deutschland vorgestellt werden, werden wir darüber natürlich noch einmal berichten.