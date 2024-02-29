Bruichladdich bringt Port Charlotte 18yo – der älteste Port Charlotte bisher

Mit dem Port Charlotte 18yo bringt die Destillerie Bruichladdich auf Islay ihre bisher älteste Abfüllung aus der Serie rauchiger Whiskys. Der auf 6.000 Flaschen limitierte Whisky wurde in refill sherry casks (74%) und refill French oak wine casks (26%) maturiert und kostet im Shop der Brennerei 175 Pfund.

Hier weitere Infos dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Named after the eponymous village two miles south of Bruichladdich Distillery, Port Charlotte Islay single malt Scotch whisky was first distilled in 2001. Laid down by the founders who resurrected our Hebridean distillery, it is the epitome of everything an Islay whisky can – and should – be, with every single drop of the heavily peated spirit distilled, matured and bottled exclusively on our island.

Today, we are proud to introduce our first Port Charlotte 18 Year Old. The oldest expression of Port Charlotte single malt Scotch whisky to be released to date, this 18 year old marks a pivotal moment in our distillery story.

This is a single malt Scotch whisky which celebrates a place and its people. It has quietly come of age while our Islay community has grown and evolved. Heavily peated, high provenance and profoundly shaped by its island home. It pays homage to our past while looking ahead to the future. A whisky which is Islay born and raised. Now ready to share with the world.

A combination of refill sherry casks (74%) and refill French oak wine casks (26%) bring dried fruit, sweetness and layered wood spice. Waves of burnt heather and cinder toffee are immediate on the nose, with peat infused scones, smoked popcorn and salted caramel settling on the palate. With a rounded finish, wrapped in Port Charlotte’s signature peat smoke, a hint of nutty salinity nods to the spirit’s all Islay maturation. Bottled at 53.4% and malted to 40PPM, this Port Charlotte 18 Year Old is a rare and limited release, only available from bruichladdich.com and select retailers.

SPECIFICATIONS

BARLEY PROVENANCE: 100% Scottish mainland barley

MALTING: Heavily Peated

DISTILLATION YEAR: 2004

AGE: 18 Aged Years

MATURATION PROFILE: 74% refill sherry casks. 26% refill French oak wine casks.

PHENOL LEVEL: 40 parts per million (PPM)

STRENGTH: 54.3% ABV

PORT CHARLOTTE 18

TASTING NOTES

NOSE

Notes of dried fruit, figs, sweet sultanas and raisins immediately open on the nose, followed by soft smoke and mellow oak. As the whisky opens further it reveals leathery notes of tobacco and burnt heather, with marine-tinged smoke balanced with cinder toffee and date syrup.

PALATE

Gentle and beautifully balanced, the whisky is predominantly sweet and fruity on the palate with dried dark fruits and chocolate. The influence of the oak is mellow with warm toasted spices, cinnamon, gingerbread and nutmeg coming to the fore. Orange citrus, cinder toffee and honey complement the soft, smoked grain, with notes of peat-infused scones, smoked popcorn and salted caramel.

FINISH

Wood spices, smoked leather and a subtle nutty salinity round off the complex dram, while soft peat smoke lingers.