Bunnahabhain 12yo Cask Strength – die 2026er Edition ist da!

Vor einigen Tagen haben wir ihn bereits angekündigt, nun ist er auch offiziell erschienen: Der Bunnahabhain 12yo Cask Strength 2026 Edition wurde soeben von der Islay-Brennerei Bunnahabhain in einer Pressemitteilung vorgestellt. Die fassstarke Version des 12 Jahre alten Standards glänzt jedes Jahr durch eine besondere Fassauswahl (diesmal wieder mit einem Hauch mehr Bourbonfässern im Mix) und dem intensiven Geschmack. Wir hatten das Vergnügen, die aktuelle Version am Stand des Importeurs SPRITHÖKER auf der Aquaviate in Mülheim probieren zu dürfen, und sind – wie eigentlich jedes Jahr seit dem ersten Release – von ihm sehr angetan.

Hier alle Infos zu ihm:

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BUNNAHABHAIN TURNS UP THE INTENSITY WITH NEW 12 YEAR OLD CASK STRENGTH

Islay distillery unveils bold new 2026 expression as part of its cask strength series, with rich dried fruits, warming spice and a fresh take on its signature single malt

Islay’s most remote distillery, Bunnahabhain, has unveiled the latest edition of its annual 12 Year Old Cask Strength release. Rich, full-bodied and bottled at 55.8% ABV, this limited-edition release offers a bolder take on the distillery’s signature unpeated single malt.

The latest release, priced at £90, brings together whisky matured for 12 years in an equal split of first-fill Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks. Richer and more cask driven in style, it delivers the signature depth of Oloroso sherry, with notes of dried fruit, gentle spice and chocolate, balanced by the vanilla, honey and toasted coconut sweetness of bourbon cask maturation.

Marking a change in direction from the sherry-led 2025 edition, this cask combination brings a sweeter, creamier character to Bunnahabhain’s signature style, while retaining the rich fruit and spice the distillery is known for.

The result is a rich, sherried whisky packed with dried fruits, warming spice and creamy vanilla. On the nose, expect raisins, figs and dates, with honeyed vanilla, cinnamon and clove. The palate delivers stewed fruits, toasted coconut and gentle spice, followed by a long finish of dried fruit, dark sugar and oak.

Talking about the new release, Julieann Fernandez, Master Blender at Bunnahabhain, commented,

“Our annual Cask Strength release is a chance to show Bunnahabhain in its purest form. The whisky’s character comes from the spirit itself, the casks and the place where it matures and, at cask strength, those characteristics are amplified. You get the richness and fruit we’re known for, alongside gentle spice and that subtle coastal freshness that comes from maturation at Bunnahabhain. “The 2026 edition has a lovely balance between that richness and freshness. On the nose, there’s ripe orchard fruit, dried apricot and hazelnut, with gentle spice and a touch of coastal freshness. The palate brings sweet malt, dried fruit and sherry, with warming spice underneath, leading to a long, elegant finish of oak spice, dried fruit and maritime freshness. “There’s nothing quite like tasting whisky straight from the cask. It’s one of the real privileges of being a Master Blender. Sharing that raw, unfiltered experience with fellow whisky lovers is something I never take for granted.”

Bottled at natural cask strength, without chill filtration or added colour, the 2026 release stays true to Bunnahabhain’s unpeated house style while delivering greater depth and intensity. The new release is available now.

Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Cask Strength 2026 Edition is available now, priced at £90 for 70cl, from bunnahabhain.com and specialist whisky retailers.