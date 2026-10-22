Neu: Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Cask Strength 2026 Edition

Die jährliche Cask Strength Edition des Bunnahabhain 12yo ist jetzt von der Brennerei vorgestellt worden. Diesmal ist sie mit 55,8% Vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und stammt, wie immer, aus einer Mischung von Bourbon Casks und Oloroso Sherry Casks.
Die Brennerei beschreibt den Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Cask Strength 2026 wie folgt:
Our 12 Year Old Cask Strength offers a different perspective on Bunnahabhain’s signature sherried house style, bringing the character of our unpeated Islay spirit into sharper focus. Matured for 12 years and bottled at a cask strength ABV of 55.8%, the 2026 edition combines equal parts first-fill Oloroso Sherry and Bourbon casks. Rich in fruit, gentle spice and coastal character, the Oloroso brings classic sherry richness, while the Bourbon American oak softens the sherry structure, bringing a brighter sweetness and creamier texture to the sherry-led profile. The result is a bold yet balanced Bunnahabhain, with richness and complexity that never need to be overpowering.
Und auch die Tasting Notes wollen wirn Ihnen nicht vorenthalten:
- NOSE: Raisins, figs and dates intertwine with honeyed vanilla, fading to reveal cinnamon and clove, with underlying coastal freshness.
- PALATE: Stewed fruits and comforting spice are balanced by creamy vanilla and toasted coconut, with a gentle maritime note.
- FINISH: Long and evolving, with dried fruit and spice gradually giving way to a touch of dark sugar and polished mahogany.
Im Webshop von Bunnahabhain steht der neue Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Cask Strength 2026 mit knapp 110 Euro zu Buche, er wird aber wohl auch in begrenztem Umfang in den deutschen Handel kommen.