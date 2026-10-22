Neu: Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Cask Strength 2026 Edition

Die jährliche Cask Strength Edition des Bunnahabhain 12yo ist jetzt von der Brennerei vorgestellt worden. Diesmal ist sie mit 55,8% Vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt und stammt, wie immer, aus einer Mischung von Bourbon Casks und Oloroso Sherry Casks.

Die Brennerei beschreibt den Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Cask Strength 2026 wie folgt:

Our 12 Year Old Cask Strength offers a different perspective on Bunnahabhain’s signature sherried house style, bringing the character of our unpeated Islay spirit into sharper focus. Matured for 12 years and bottled at a cask strength ABV of 55.8%, the 2026 edition combines equal parts first-fill Oloroso Sherry and Bourbon casks. Rich in fruit, gentle spice and coastal character, the Oloroso brings classic sherry richness, while the Bourbon American oak softens the sherry structure, bringing a brighter sweetness and creamier texture to the sherry-led profile. The result is a bold yet balanced Bunnahabhain, with richness and complexity that never need to be overpowering.